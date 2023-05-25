Cable TV is notoriously expensive, and many of the cord-cutting alternatives like YouTube TV and Hulu TV have slowly matched that pricing. Comcast is trying something different: a TV package with some popular channels for a much lower price.

Comcast has revealed “NOW TV,” a streaming TV service that offers more than 40 traditional channels from A&E, AMD, Hallmark, and Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as 20 integrated FAST channels (like what you’d get from Pluto TV or the Roku Channel) from NBC, Sky, and Xumo Play. You also get a subscription to Peacock Premium at no extra cost, and there’s a 20-hour cloud DVR and three concurrent streams for the regular TV channels. NOW TV costs $20 per month.

The list of traditional TV channels includes A&E, AMC, BBC America, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, TLC, and The Weather Channel. That leaves out NBC, CNN, and TBS, as well as everything owned by Disney, such as ESPN. Here’s the full list of regular cable channels:

A&E, Afro​, AMC​, Animal Planet​, BBC America, BBC News, Comedy.TV​, Cooking, Crime + Investigation, Discovery, Discovery Life, Food Network, FYI, Great American Family, Great American Living, Get TV, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV​, The HISTORY Channel, Investigation Discovery, IFC, Justice Central, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Magnolia Network, Military History, MotorTrend​ Network, OWN​, Pursuit, Recipe.TV​, Science Channel, Sony Movies, Sundance TV, TLC, Travel Channel, Vice, WEtv and Weather Channel

The main catch is that NOW TV is only available to Comcast Xfinity internet customers. Still, it doesn’t seem bad for $20/mo, especially since the included Peacock Premium subscription is worth $5/mo on its own. If you have your own TV antenna on top of that, you might be able to get NBC, ABC, FOX, and other major channels missing from Comcast’s service.

NOW TV will roll out over the next few months, and it will be accessible from the Xfinity Stream app on supported devices.