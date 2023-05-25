Small businesses thrive on efficiency, and one of the cornerstones of a successful business is communication. Through its integrated features, RingCentral MVP can give your small business large-scale functionality without all of the added overhead. If you’re looking for a new way to improve how you communicate with your team and clients, here are five reasons why you should look to RingCentral.

Fewer Missed Calls

Missing a call can sometimes mean missing a sale, but you’re not always by your business phone. With RingCentral, you can be. Call forwarding sends calls to designated phone numbers without the caller even knowing. You can take calls on your personal phone without giving out your number so that, no matter where you are, you can be available.

RingCentral also features Call Flip, which lets you instantly transfer a call between your desk phone, smartphone, and softphone with little interruption to your conversation. Grabbed a call on your mobile phone but want to take it on your desk phone? Call Park holds the call in a virtual location until you’re ready to talk again.

Call Routing

Want to make sure calls reach the right individual? You can take advantage of RingCentral’s advanced call routing. Create a series of departments that callers can dial into, ensuring they speak to the intended party the first time. Interactive voice response turns your virtual voice system into an advanced call management network sure to impress your customers.

Using RingCentral’s virtual PBX cuts costs by removing the need for landlines and allows even remote workers to have a handle on incoming calls.

SMS & Group Texting

Keep your team connected with RingCentral’s SMS and collaborative messaging. Easily share files, assign tasks, host video chats, and communicate via text in real time to encourage teamwork and strive for a more successful business.

RingCentral also puts you right into the pockets of your customers with B2C text messaging. Instantly send exclusive offers, expedite customer support, and share important documents or images instantly with your clients. This is a low-cost alternative to traditional customer outreach methods, with an increased engagement rate compared to email communication.

Localized Numbers

Give your customers the illusion that they’re communicating with a neighbor with localized numbers. Even if you’re across the country, RingCentral’s localized numbers will appeal to your customers and foster trust. This system also includes global and toll-free numbers that can help you build a presence wherever your customers are.

One Easy-to-Use System

Everything is conveniently packaged within RingCentral’s core system, ensuring you have immediate access to all the features you need. Phone, video, SMS, and fax are all built into one easy-to-use solution with tiered options catering to your specific needs.

RingCentral offers three price plans for basic business communications, from the simple Core plan to the all-inclusive Ultra. Each plan offers a free trial, to ensure its features work best for your business needs.

Your Business Communication Solution

Whether you’re looking for new ways to keep your team connected or want to create an efficient network that simplifies communicating with your clients, RingCentral offers a number of options. With its newly redesigned app, which features a beta version of Microsoft Teams integration, you’ll be able to give your small business the communications makeover that it needs.