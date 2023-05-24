There are many kinds of projectors out there. And while you might be tempted to go cheap and buy an entry-level one, if you have the money, a premium option can be a good investment. This one by LG might just be the one you need if you have the money to spare.

LG has announced the CineBeam PU700R projector, a brand-new premium projector that wants to be the last projector you need — and also maybe take your TV in the process. This is because this projector is capable of outputting a 4K resolution at up to 120 inches, making for a huge, high-quality image that’s more than twice as big as a 55-inch TV and big enough to be watched in a packed room.

The projector is powered by LG’s webOS operating system (the same used on its smart TVs), with support for streaming apps such as Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. So even if you don’t have a system in hand to hook it up to the projector, you can still enjoy streaming your favorite movies and shows. Other additions include support for wireless connection via AirPlay 2 or Screen Share, a 5W speaker system, and the option to hook up a Bluetooth speaker.

You can now buy this on LG’s website, starting at $1699, and if you buy it before June 11th, you’ll be able to get a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker with it — a $299 value.