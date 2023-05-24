AMD recently launched its range of RDNA 3 desktop GPUs, the Radeon RX 7000 series. It was praised for being relatively affordable compared to the RTX 4000 GPUs launched by NVIDIA. Now, they’re becoming even more affordable, with the launch of the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card.

The Radeon RX 7600 is the card AMD wants you to buy for 1080p gaming, as well as the company’s most affordable RDNA 3 card to date. Despite its low price tag, though, it’s an impressive card.

AMD says that this card is able to run the latest games at 60+ frames per second in 1080p, achieving 29% higher performance in 1080p games than the last-gen RX 6600 GPU and, according to the company at least, 34% higher performance than the NVIDIA RTX 3060 8GB. Of course, right now we have the RTX 4060, which would be this card’s direct competitor, but it sounds like a decent bump over the previous generation.

As for other specs, we have a total of 32 compute units and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, in addition to a 128-bit memory bus and clock speeds that can boost up to 2.66 GHz. The card also comes with 32MB of Infinity Cache and pulls up to 165W from your power supply.

The graphics card can be purchased from AMD and card partners starting at $269.