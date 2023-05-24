Tiny PCs can be great, but many of them are featureless black rectangles, blending into server rooms and the back side of monitors when VESA mounted. This new compact PC, though, is one you’ll want to show off.

The Intel NUC 13 Pro “Desk Edition” is a variant of the NUC 13 Pro, which we’ve actually reviewed and found to be an awesome little machine. So what’s changing in this edition? The design. The “Desk Edition” name hints that this is one computer Intel wants you to put on top of your desk and proudly display, and if you ask us, the design really is a step-up compared to the standard NUC 13 Pro.

Intel NUC 13 Pro Desk Edition Kit This tiny PC kit has a sleek metal shell, a 13th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and a few ports. You have to supply your own RAM and M.2 SSD.

Instead of being a tiny black box, this NUC gets an eye-catching silver chassis with a white lid and slightly bigger, honeycomb-shaped vent holes. Otherwise, it’s largely the same system on the inside. You do get less SKUs, with this specific version being available with a choice of either a Core i5-1340P or a Core i7-1360P. You also get two SODIMM DDR4 RAM slots for up to 64GB of RAM, a pair of differently-sized m.2 slots for SSDs, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.

You can buy the barebones version or a pre-assembled version with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Windows 11 Home or Pro. It doesn’t seem to be available at most stores yet, but B&H Photo is selling the Core i5 kit for $509.95.