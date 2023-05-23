Most Chromebooks use Intel processors or ARM chips, but we have seen a few AMD models over the years. There might be more on the way, as AMD just revealed a new series of processors designed specifically for Chromebooks.

AMD has launched the Ryzen 7020 C-series CPUs, which are variants of AMD’s existing Ryzen 7020 CPUs for thin-and-light laptops, except re-engineered for Chromebook users. At least, that’s what AMD says — looking at the hardware, they are pretty much the same silicon as the existing Ryzen 7020 chips.

We have the Ryzen 5 7520C and the Ryzen 3 7320C, with the former boosting up to 4.3 GHz from a 2.8 GHz base clock speed and the latter boosting up to 4.1 GHz from a 2.4 GHz base. They’re both quad-core Zen 2 CPUs with eight threads. Then, we have the Athlon Gold 7220C and the Athlon Silver 7120C, both dual-core CPUs with four threads, clocking up to 3.7 GHz and 3.5 GHz respectively, both from a 2.4 GHz base.

If any of this sounds similar, it’s because they’re the same exact specs of the Ryzen 5 7520U, Ryzen 3 7320U, the Athlon Gold 7220U, and the Athlon Silver 7120U. They’re the same, down to the same exact core configurations, clock speeds, and TDP. So realistically, what’s changing here? The C-series is for Chromebooks, while the U-series are for other thin-and-light, budget laptops. The difference really just comes down to the branding.

Chromebooks with Ryzen C-series GPUs should land on store shelves within the next few months.