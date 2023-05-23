Microsoft started rolling out a shortcut to the Bing Chat AI in the Windows taskbar in February, but it was clear that deeper integration was in the works. Now we have our first look at a true AI assistant for Windows, called Windows Copilot.

Today, Microsoft announced Windows Copilot, an upgraded AI assistant for Windows. It’s using the same core technology as Bing Chat and ChatGPT, with a similar text box interface and sidebar layout as Bing Chat in the Edge browser, but it integrates more closely with Windows. It can copy and paste text, snap windows, capture screenshots, and perform other tasks based on text prompts.

Microsoft said in a blog post, “Invoking Windows Copilot is familiar and easy — the button is front and center on your taskbar — simple to find and use. Once open, the Windows Copilot side bar stays consistent across your apps, programs and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant. It makes every user a power user, helping you take action, customize your settings and seamlessly connect across your favorite apps.”

There’s potential here for some impressive use cases, like asking Bing Chat about the content of the application you’re currently using, or summarizing files from your PC without using Edge or another dedicated application. Of course, we’ll have to see how well it works in the real world. At a minimum, it will be a more convenient way to access Bing Chat. Microsoft will also support Bing Chat plugins through Windows Copilot.

Microsoft plans to roll out Windows Copilot for testing in June, with a full release coming later.