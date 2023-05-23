Have you ever looked at your monitor and thought “This thing is huge, I could use it as a TV”? Samsung has some monitors that take this a step further, with a full smart TV interface. Now, it’s renewing some of its more basic “smart monitors” for this year.

Samsung had already revealed a couple of monitors earlier this year using the Smart Hub interface, such as the Viewfinity S9 and the Odyssey Neo G7. Now the company has updated its older smart monitors, such as the M8, M7, and M5. These will all be available in 32-inch and 27-inch sizes, with differences varying on the specs of the actual screens. The M8 and the M7 have 4K displays with 400-nit and 300-nit brightness, respectively. They support 99% of the sRGB color gamut, with the M8 also adding support for HDR10+1. In other words, they should look great, no matter what you’re watching or working on.

The M5, despite being the lower-end of the three, is no slouch. It has a 1080p resolution with 300 nits peak brightness. And like its bigger siblings, it supports Samsung’s Smart Hub and Gaming Hub, ensuring you can access streaming services and cloud gaming platforms without even needing to hook it up to a computer. For all intents and purposes, these are the kind of monitors that you’ll also want to use as a TV rather than just having them serve as a display for your computer.

These new smart monitors will be available starting in June in retailers nationwide, as well as on Samsung’s online store.