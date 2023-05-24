Lots of handy products often go on sale for Memorial Day weekend, and electronic devices and accessories are no exception. This week, you’ll be able to find deals on all kinds of gadgets, from the Dell XPS 13 laptop to wireless, noise-cancelling headphones from Sony, a Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo, and much more.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop For $1,299.98 ($199.99 Off) — Best Price Ever

Laptops are a near-necessity of modern life, especially for work and office life. If you want a laptop that is convenient for working on the go and still packs plenty of power, you won’t want to pass on this Dell XPS 13 Laptop sale. Slender, sleek, and weighing less than three pounds, it’s an ideal mobile workstation laptop for working on the train, at your local coffee shop, or anywhere in between. Yet it still offers 512GB of SSD storage, enough to store thousands of photos and documents, plus 16GB of memory for multitasking. Also noteworthy is the Dell XPS 13‘s four-sided Infinity Edge display, which maximizes more of the 13-inch screen by minimizing the bezel frame around it.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones For $348 ($51.99 Off) — Best Price

Noise-cancelling headphones are extremely useful for important phone calls, when you need to really concentrate at work, or when you want to filter out irritating background noises while traveling. If they’re wireless, even better, due to the freedom of movement they provide — and these Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones offer both. Not only are they noise-cancelling but these top-notch headphones provide precise voice pickup and advanced audio signal processing for superior sound, whether you’re on a call or listening to music. You can also make hands-free calls, skip musical tracks, and adjust the volume right on the headphones, and they last up to 30 hours on a single charge. As an added bonus, you’ll get a complementary carrying case with your purchase of these Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones.

Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD (+ 2mo Adobe CC Photography) For $114.99 ($155 Off) — Best Price Ever

Whether your gaming PC needs more storage space or you’re looking for a way to transfer data between your various electronic devices, you can now grab this Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD for more than half of its usual price. Not only does it provide you with 2TB of storage, but it’ll transfer data between your devices much, much faster than many external hard drives, with a maximum speed of 1,050Mb/S. Two USB cables are also included in your purchase, a USB-C-to-C and a USB-C-to-A, allowing you to connect this SSD to a wider range of devices. And if you buy and register this Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD, you’ll get a complementary two-month membership of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography.

More Deals This Week

There are plenty of other great sales available leading into this year’s Memorial Day weekend. If you’ve been looking to pick up a new security camera, robot vacuum, or USB-C charger for your home, now just might be the time to pounce.