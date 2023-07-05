

Is your Outlook inbox view not what you’d like it to be? Maybe the email columns aren’t the way they used to be? Luckily, you can bring it back to the default view so that all the app elements are exactly the way they were when you first opened the app, with all customizations removed.

How to Change the View in Outlook to the Default

To bring back Outlook’s default view, first, launch the Outlook app on your computer. In the app’s ribbon at the top, select the “View” tab.

On the “View” tab, in the “Current View” section, choose “Reset View.”

In the open prompt, select “Yes.”

Your Outlook view is now set to the default.

If the app still isn’t how you want it, then in the same “View” tab, click “Change View” and choose one of three options: “Compact,” “Single,” or “Preview.”

Outlook has now applied your chosen view, and you’re all set.

How to Restore Outlook to the Default View Using a Command

Another way to reset Outlook’s view is by using a command in Windows’ Run dialog box. You enter a command in this box, and the command launches Outlook and clears the custom view—all on its own.

To do that, on your Windows PC, open the “Run” dialog box using Windows+R. Here, type the following command and press Enter:

outlook.exe /cleanviews

Outlook will launch, and you’ll find that it now uses the default view.

Fix Outlook’s Email View by Launching the App in Safe Mode

If Outlook still doesn’t display the default view, an add-in in the app may be causing the problem. Verify if that’s the case by launching the app in safe mode. Safe mode disabled all your add-ins while opening the app.

To do that on your Windows PC, open the “Run” dialog box using Windows+R. Type the following command in the box and press Enter:

outlook.exe /safe

In the app’s “Choose Profile” prompt, select your default email profile and click “OK.”

When Outlook launches in safe mode, open the “View” tab and click “Reset View.” If this brings the view back to the default, your add-ins are likely the culprit. In this case, turn off all your add-ins, then enable one add-in at a time to find the culprit.

Close and reopen Outlook, so the app is not in safe mode. Then, in the app’s top-left corner, click “File.” In the left sidebar menu, choose “Options.”

On the “Outlook Options” window, in the left sidebar, click “Add-Ins.” On the right pane, next to the “Manage” drop-down menu, choose “Go.”

On the “COM Add-Ins” window, turn off the checkbox for one add-in. Then, go back to Outlook’s main screen, open the “View” tab, and choose “Reset View.” This way, you’ll find the problematic add-in.

To then remove that faulty add-in, on the “COM Add-Ins” window, select that item and choose “Remove.”

Resolve Outlook’s View Problem by Updating the App

When you have issues with Outlook, it’s worth checking if you’re running the latest app version. Outdated versions often have many issues, which are resolved in newer versions.

You can likely fix all your app-related issues by simply updating your app to the latest version available. To do that with Outlook, in the app’s top-left corner, choose “File.”

In the left sidebar, select “Office Account.” On the right pane, choose Update Options > Update Now.

Follow the on-screen instructions, and your Outlook app will be updated.

Set Outlook to the Default View by Creating a New Profile

If you still can’t go back to Outlook’s default user interface, your profile in the app might be corrupt. A corrupt profile often causes various issues, including the one you’re experiencing.

To fix that, create a new profile in the app and add your email account to it. Since Outlook syncs all your emails with your email provider’s cloud servers, you won’t lose any data when you do this.

To start, open Outlook and select File > Info > Account Settings > Manage Profiles.

Select “Show Profiles” and choose “Add” to create a new profile. In the text box, type a name for your new profile and choose “OK.”

On the “Add Account” window that opens, enter your email account details to add this account to your new profile.

Back on the “Mail” window, click the “Always Use This Profile” drop-down menu and choose your newly-created profile. This way, Outlook will always launch with your preferred profile.

Then, choose “Apply” followed by “OK.”

Quit and reopen Outlook, and your issue should now be resolved. Happy emailing!

