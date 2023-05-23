Amazon has sold its Android-based Fire tablets in several sizes over the years, including the super-cheap Fire 7, the more premium Fire HD 8, and the Fire HD 10. Now, Amazon is launching its biggest tablet to date.

Amazon has just launched its biggest, and most premium, tablet until today, the Amazon Fire Max 11. This Amazon Fire tablet, like its smaller relatives, runs Fire OS, while also providing a cheaper alternative to the Pixel tablet and the 10.9-inch iPad, both of which are similar sizes. The tablet’s 11-inch display has a resolution of 2000 x 1200, allowing you to stream content in amazing quality from your streaming service of choice, whether that is Netflix or Amazon’s own Prime Video.

As for the other specs, the tablet is equipped with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor with 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. It’s not the fastest tablet around, but its specs are decent enough for daily usage, content streaming, and more. It can hold a charge all day thanks to its 14 hours of battery life, it has a fingerprint scanner, and it supports Wi-Fi 6 for ultra-fast connectivity. And if you even want to get some things done, you can do it too, since you have the option to buy a keyboard case and stylus pen.

The tablet itself will cost you $229.99, while the bundle including the keyboard case and stylus will go up to $329.99. It might be Amazon’s most expensive tablet, but it’s still among the cheapest tablets your money can buy and a decent, cheaper competitor to the entry-level iPad.