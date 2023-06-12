To fix it when Discord fails to update, ensure your internet connection is working, reboot Discord, check Discord's server status, run Discord as admin, turn off your computer's firewall, delete Discord's cached files, or manually install the latest Discord version.

Getting an error while trying to update Discord on your computer? There are several problems that can affect Discord’s update process. Luckily, we have a few solutions for you to get rid of the issue and update Discord successfully.

Why Is My Discord Update Failing?

Various factors can get Discord stuck in a failed update loop on a Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. You may not have a reliable internet connection, which Discord needs to finish the update process. Or, your app may be experiencing a minor glitch, making the update fail.

Discord’s servers could be down, also causing Discord to keep saying the update failed, as it can’t download the latest update files.

How to Fix When Discord Fails to Update

Since there are several reasons for a broken Discord update, try the following solutions that fix everything that may be causing your issue. One or more of these methods will resolve get you out of Discord’d failed update loop.

1. Check Your Internet Connection

Discord downloads its updates over the internet, and you must have an active internet connection to allow your app to do that. With a faulty connection, Discord can’t process app updates, causing those updates to keep failing.

You can check your internet connection by opening a web browser on your computer and launching a site. If your site fails to load, your internet connection is likely the culprit.

You can try to fix your connection by applying basic fixes, like rebooting your router, reconnecting to your wireless network, and following other troubleshooting tips.

2. Restart Discord

Once you’ve verified your internet connection is working, the next fix to apply is to reboot your Discord app. Your app may have a minor technical glitch, causing your updates to fail to install.

Unlike many other apps, clicking “X” in Discord’s top-right corner doesn’t fully close the app; it only sends the app to your PC’s system tray. You’ll have to select one more option to actually quit the app.

To do that on Windows, in Discord’s top-right corner, click “X.” Then, in your system tray, right-click Discord and choose “Quit Discord.” Relaunch the app by finding it in the “Start” menu and selecting it.

To restart Discord on Mac, in the app’s menu bar, choose Discord > Quit Discord. Then, relaunch the app by selecting it in “Launchpad” (or using your preferred app launch method).

3. Check If Discord Is Down

Discord’s servers may have gone down, causing a Discord update to stop responding. It happens very rarely, but technical problems can cause the servers to go down temporarily.

To check if the platform is indeed down, head to Discord’s Status site and check the platform status. This site tells you the status of various Discord services as well, like the “Search” and “Payments” functionalities.

If Discord is indeed down, you’ll have to wait until the company fixes the issue and brings it back up. There’s nothing you can do on your end to fix the issue, unfortunately.

4. Launch Discord as Admin

One reason Discord fails to update is that the app may not have the required permissions to make certain changes on your system. Such issues are common on Windows PCs, and you can fix them by running your apps with admin privileges.

Running Discord as an admin ensures the app has all the permissions it needs to make changes to your system. To do this on your Windows PC, open the “Start” menu and find “Discord”.

Right-click “Discord” and choose “Run as Administrator.” Then, in the “User Account Control” prompt, choose “Yes.”

Your app should now update without any issues.

5. Disable Your Windows or Mac Firewall

Your firewall analyzes the outgoing and incoming network connections on your computer. It’s possible this app has blocked Discord’s access to the internet, causing the app’s updates to fail to download or install.

In this case, temporarily turn off your firewall and let the app update. Once that’s done, turn your firewall back on so you’re protected again.

To turn off Windows’ built-in firewall, head into Windows Security > Firewall & Network Protection, choose the network that says “(active),” and turn off “Microsoft Defender Firewall.” In the “User Account Control” prompt, choose “Yes.”

To disable your Mac’s built-in firewall, launch a Terminal window and execute the following command:

sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.apple.alf globalstate -int 0

Type your Mac’s admin password and press Enter to disable the firewall.

Once you’ve turned off your Windows or Mac firewall, launch Discord and let the app update. When that’s done, turn your firewall back on. On Windows, turn on the “Microsoft Defender Firewall” toggle.

On Mac, open Terminal and run the following command. You’ll have to type your Mac’s admin password to finish executing the command.

sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.apple.alf globalstate -int 1

And that’s all.

6. Clear Discord’s Cached Data

Discord caches various files to improve your app usage experience. Sometimes, this cache goes corrupt, causing various random issues with the app. This may be the case with you, and your update problem is likely the result of a bad app cache.

In this case, clear your Discord cache, and your issue will be resolved.

If you’re on Windows, open “Run” using Windows+R, type the following path, and press Enter.

%appdata%\discord

In the open folder, delete the following subfolders: “Cache,” “Code Cache,” and “GPUCache.”

To delete Discord’s cache on a Mac, open a Finder window and select Go > Go to Folder. Enter the following path and press Enter.

~/Library/Application Support/discord/

In the open folder, delete the following folders: “Cache,” “Code Cache,” and “GPUCache.”

Your Discord cache is now cleared. Relaunch the app on your Windows or Mac computer, and let it update.

7. Manually Install the Latest Version of Discord

If all else fails to fix your update issue, manually download and install the latest version of Discord on your computer. You won’t lose your saved data, like your chats, servers, and any other items, as the app syncs all these items with your online Discord account.

To remove Discord on Windows 11, head into Settings > Apps > Apps & Features. Next to Discord on the list, click the three dots and choose “Uninstall.” In the open prompt, select “Uninstall.”

On Windows 10, head into Settings > Apps, select Discord, choose “Uninstall,” and select “Uninstall.”

On Mac, open Finder and access “Applications.” Right-click Discord and choose “Move to Trash.”

When you’ve removed Discord, head to Discord’s official site to redownload the app installer. Use this installer to install a fresh copy of the app on your computer.

And that’s how you get out of a failed Discord update loop on your PC. Happy gaming and chatting with your buddies!

RELATED: 10 Discord Features You Should Be Using