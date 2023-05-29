I avoided gaming laptops for most of my long PC gamer life, but after getting a taste of what modern gaming laptops are actually like to live with long-term, it’s hard to imagine going back to honking-big desktop gaming PCs.

Why I Ditched Desktop Gaming PCs

My journey into the world of gaming laptops started not out of a sudden desire for change but out of necessity. As a long-time desktop gamer, I was comfortable with my Mini ITX system, a 4690K processor, and an RTX 2060 graphics card. It was a setup that served me well and one that I was reluctant to leave behind.

However, my life here in South Africa presented a unique challenge. Load shedding became an unavoidable part of life, with the power going out for up to 12 hours daily. My (then) high-powered desktop system became as useful as a brick in these moments.

At the same time, I was preparing to embrace a new freelancing journey. That journey didn’t lend itself to lugging around a desktop PC.

This confluence of factors led me to the world of gaming laptops, and to my surprise, it was a world I quickly grew to appreciate.

It’s a Plug and Play Experience

The convenience was the first thing I noticed when I swapped my desktop for a laptop. There was no longer a need to fiddle with a rat’s nest of cables or ensure that all the components were seated correctly. I didn’t have to worry about the power supply having enough juice for my components or the airflow in my case.

Instead, I had a compact, powerful machine that was ready to go right out of the box. My first gaming laptop, equipped with a 9th gen six-core CPU and a mobile 1660 Ti, provided a gaming experience that was comparable to my old desktop.

The transition was smoother than I expected, and the convenience was undeniable. I could set up anywhere, power on, and start gaming—no fuss, no muss. This plug-and-play experience was a refreshing change from the constant tinkering and troubleshooting that often comes with a desktop PC.

It’s Less Noisy Than You Think

One of the complaints often levied against gaming laptops is that they can be noisy, with their cooling fans working overtime to keep the powerful components from overheating. However, I found the noise level to be more than tolerable, and certainly less than my previous Mini ITX setup with its water-cooled CPU and massive 200mm front intake fan.

Of course, laptop noise levels can vary depending on the specific model and how well its cooling system is designed. But with the right choice, you might be pleasantly surprised at how quiet a gaming laptop can be. Despite my (current) GS66 stealth being much more powerful than my old desktop of years ago, it produces at most a loud “woosh” which is easy to tune out, and this is a thin and light gaming laptop, with larger machines managing to be even quieter.

Laptop Keyboards Aren’t Great for Gaming

If I have one complaint about using a gaming laptop, it’s that the built-in keyboard isn’t ideal for gaming. Specifically, I can never get a comfortable angle for my hand while still having the screen in the right position and at the right distance.

To get around this, I use a Tartarus V2 keypad when gaming on the go. It’s a one-handed keyboard that offers the comfort and control I need, providing a much better gaming experience than the laptop’s built-in keyboard.

Being Unchained From My Desk Is Priceless

Perhaps the most significant advantage of using a gaming laptop is the freedom it gives me. I’m no longer chained to a desk in a specific room of my house. I can game anywhere I want, whether that’s on the couch, in bed, or even in a coffee shop.

This flexibility has been a game-changer for me, especially during our rolling blackout periods. The laptop’s lower power consumption means I can run it off a battery backup inverter during power outages. This wouldn’t be possible with my previous desktop setup, which would drain my current (rather expensive) inverter in less than an hour, doing the same job as my laptop.

I’m Not That Worried About Upgrading

When it came time to upgrade my gaming setup, I chose the MSI GS66 Stealth, featuring an i7 12700H CPU and a mobile 3070 Ti GPU. This laptop offers performance comparable to or better than a PS5 or Xbox Series X, with the added benefit of technologies like DLSS.

While desktop PCs usually have the edge in pure performance, gaming laptops have made significant strides in recent years. The performance of my current laptop is more than enough for any game I want to play, and I’m confident it will continue to be so for several years.

Moreover, any cross-platform games, assuming they are ported properly, will run just fine on my machine. I’m not constantly worried about needing the latest and greatest components to enjoy my games. Since so many people bring up a lack of upgradability when it comes to gaming laptops, it’s important to point out that you don’t have to run games at their highest settings to have a good time. The meat and potatoes of PC gaming happens in the mid-range and gaming laptops sit comfortably in that mid-range today. The most popular PC gaming GPUs are cards like the 1660 Ti or GTX 1650! As long as the laptop falls somewhere between an Xbox Series S and Series X or PS5, it’s going to be a relevant machine for as long as those consoles get games.

I don’t see myself going back to desktop PCs anytime soon. While they have their advantages, the benefits of gaming laptop life—portability, lower power consumption, and sufficient performance—outweigh them. Plus, I can’t overstate the freedom of being able to game wherever and whenever I want. For me, a gaming laptop isn’t just an alternative to a desktop PC; for me it’s a better choice.