The next-generation Aspire Vero 15 (2023) laptop takes Acer’s commitment to sustainably and reducing its carbon footprint to new levels thanks to using more recycled materials. When I received my review unit, I wanted to determine whether it was also a great laptop.

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 is a highly impressive laptop that was recently upgraded with many improved features. One of the most notable upgrades is the inclusion of the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, which come complete with Intel Iris X graphics. This means the device is now even more powerful and responsive than ever, making it perfect for various tasks, from basic web browsing to more complex video editing.

In addition, the 2023 Acer Aspire Vero 15 now boasts a larger screen surface, which means you can enjoy a more immersive viewing experience when watching movies or playing games. The high-quality 1440p QHD webcam is also a welcome addition, allowing you to video chat with friends and family with crystal-clear clarity.

But not just the interior features that have been upgraded—the Acer Aspire Vero 15 has also been designed to be more environmentally friendly than its predecessor. The device now incorporates more recycled materials and is manufactured using 30% fewer CO2 emissions. This makes it an excellent choice for anyone who is conscious of their carbon footprint and wants to impact the environment positively.

The trackpad on the new Acer Aspire Vero 15 has also been upgraded. It’s now made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. This looks great and helps reduce plastic waste in our oceans, making it an excellent choice for eco-conscious consumers.

There are several noteworthy features to highlight, which will be discussed below.

Here's What We Like Great eco-friendly design

Unique look

Terrific battery

Impressive webcam And What We Don't A design that's not for everyone

Lackluster brightness

Oddly placed fingerprint reader

Audio issues

The Design: Being Green

Processor : Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

: Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Storage : 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Memory : Up to 24GB of DDR4 SDRAM

: Up to 24GB of DDR4 SDRAM Dimensions : 12.9 x 8.8 x 0.7in (327.7 x 223.5 x 17.78mm)

: 12.9 x 8.8 x 0.7in (327.7 x 223.5 x 17.78mm) Weight : From 3.97lbs (1.8kg)

: From 3.97lbs (1.8kg) Display : 1920 x 1080p, supports 100% sRGB color gamut.

: 1920 x 1080p, supports 100% sRGB color gamut. Screen Size : 15.6-inch Full HD

: 15.6-inch Full HD Brightness : 300nits peak brightness

: 300nits peak brightness Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Colors: Cypress Green, Mariana Blue, Volcanic Gray, and Cobblestone Gray

The first thing you’ll notice about the Acer Aspire Vero 15 is its paint-free chassis. It’s made from 40% post-consumer recycled material (PCR), 10% more than the earlier model. By design, the chassis lowers the negative impact of volatile organic compounds or VOC.

The result is a laptop that has occasional specs of color throughout. For example, my review unit in Cyprus Green is a darker green with lighter green specs. There are also Mariana Blue and Cobblestone Gray options; the latter includes yellow and dark gray specs. I like the look. However, I can see how others might find it off-putting and a little too in-your-face for being a green product.

On the lid’s bottom, you’ll find an engraved Acer logo. In addition, you’ll quickly notice a reversed “R” engraved at the bottom right when you open the lid.

The laptop comes in versatile, eco-friendly packaging and is made from 100% recycled paper and up to 90% recycled cardboard. The packaging can also double as an ergonomic laptop stand — in a pinch.

Are you looking for more? The new Acer Aspire Vero 15 also uses standard screws for quick and easy disassembling to repair, upgrade, or recycle.

Trackpad and Keyboard

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 laptop is an excellent choice for environmentally conscious people. This laptop is stylish and functional and made of recycled materials. Even the trackpad and keyboard are made of recycled ocean-bound plastic and PCR materials, respectively. The trackpad is smooth, durable, and slightly off-center, providing plenty of space for your wrists to rest. However, some may find the fingerprint reader on the top left corner awkwardly placed—and it may sometimes struggle to recognize your fingerprint.

On the other hand, the keyboard is comfortable to use, with a number pad on the right. The backlighting is strong enough to be functional without being too bright, and the keys are responsive and quiet. One unique feature of this keyboard is the reverse “R” and “E” keys, which represent the Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle movement. These keys are a subtle reminder to consumers to be more environmentally friendly in their daily lives.

Overall, the 2023 Acer Aspire Vero 15 laptop is a solid choice for anyone who wants a functional and eco-friendly laptop. Whether for a student or a professional, this laptop has everything you need to do the job while doing your part for the planet.

Ports

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 offers an above-average number of ports. Two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, an HDMI 2.1, DC in, and an audio jack are included. On the right side, there’s also a Kensington lock.

Audio and Video: Not Extraordinary

The laptop has speakers located at the bottom, which perform well when listening to music or watching videos. The sound quality is generally good, but when it comes to heavy bass, the sound falls flat and lacks depth.

Video playback performed well thanks to the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. During my testing, I did not experience any instances of video jumping or freezing, whether they were stored internally or accessed through streaming.

Performance: Mid-Priced Workhorse

I was fortunate to receive a review unit from Acer that boasts a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U Processor with 10 Cores, 12 Threads, and a 12MB Cache. It also came with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of storage.

Upon conducting a series of real-world tests, I can confidently say that the laptop performed remarkably well. It could quickly launch numerous windows in Google Chrome, and no problems were encountered even when utilizing Adobe Photoshop. Given its price, the laptop’s performance was quite impressive.

Display and Camera: Good and Bad

The laptop’s matte LCD with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate is ordinary. However, the brightness of 300 nits falls short of optimal viewing in all environments. By contrast, the MacBook Air M2 (2023) offers 500 nits. Despite this, the colors are generally satisfactory.

Unfortunately, this seems to have been a consistent theme for a few new mid-range laptops this year: colors that pop with poor maximum brightness. It’s what I found on the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-Inch Gen 8 and Lenovo Slim Pro 7.

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 has a top-notch webcam that performs exceptionally well in various professional or personal settings. Its 1440p QHD resolution enables the camera to capture even the most intricate facial details that other lower-quality cameras may miss. In addition, this webcam records video at a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, which is twice the resolution of a standard 1080p webcam. All in all, this webcam offers an immersive experience.

The webcam also features Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise deduction. The former provides video features like background blur, auto framing, and eye contact. The latter actively suppresses background noise for speakers and listeners for better sound.

As a bonus, the webcam also includes Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology, which produces higher-quality imagery even in low-light conditions.

Battery Life: Impressive

You can expect up to 12 hours of battery life between charges. It also offers fast charging, so there’s always time to add a few hours when needed. Another benefit is Acer’s built-in VeroSense battery management app. Designed to keep the laptop running longer, the app offers four modes: Performance, Balanced, Eco, and Eco+.

I was able to bring my review unit down to 0% twice. The first time, I got 12 hours and 14 minutes of battery life; the second time, 12 hours and 21 minutes.

Should You Buy the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023)?

Consider the 2023 Acer Aspire Vero 15 if you are in the market for a green, mid-priced option. It is the most impressive addition to Acer’s Vero product lineup to date. The laptop boasts eco-friendly components and includes features like a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an above-average webcam, and a comfortable keyboard.

However, the design may not appeal to everyone, particularly the tiny specs noticeable on the chassis. The laptop’s biggest drawback is its brightness, as 300 nits are simply insufficient for most situations in 2023.

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 is being introduced in various configurations worldwide, with a launch in Europe and China in May 2023 and a North American debut in June 2023. If it is currently unavailable in your area, especially in the Cypress Green version, keep an eye out, as it will likely be available soon.