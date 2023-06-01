PC gaming has a lot going for it, but thanks to some persistent myths, many potential PC gamers are hesitant to make the leap from consoles. Here are six of the most pernicious myths in PC gaming that won’t die.

PC Gaming Is Expensive

The myth that PC gaming is an exorbitantly expensive hobby has been circulating for years, but it’s high time we put this outright falsehood to rest. Sure, if you’re aiming for a top-tier, state-of-the-art gaming rig, be prepared to part with a hefty sum of cash. However, that’s like saying driving is expensive because a Ferrari costs a lot of money. Just as you can get a decent car for a reasonable price, you can also get a capable gaming PC without breaking the bank.

In fact, building a PC that can handle most modern games at medium to high settings is often not that much more than the total cost of ownership of a new gaming console. Especially given that with the frequent sales and lower prices for games on platforms like Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, you might even end up saving money in the long run compared to console gaming.

You’re Always Upgrading

Many people believe that PC gaming requires constant hardware upgrades to keep up with the latest games. The truth is, while PC gaming does offer the freedom and flexibility to upgrade components, it’s not a necessity.

A well-built gaming PC can comfortably last for several years without needing major hardware upgrades. It’s all about understanding the balance between performance and cost. Plus, many game developers work hard to optimize their titles to run well on a wide variety of hardware configurations, meaning your current setup may be more future-proof than you think.

PC Gamers Are Pirates

The stereotype of the PC gamer as a software pirate is outdated and, frankly, unfair. The PC platform has indeed had its share of piracy issues in the past, but that’s hardly the whole picture. The incentive to pirate games has greatly decreased with the rise of affordable and convenient digital distribution platforms.

Today, most PC gamers buy their games legally. Digital storefronts offer frequent sales, game bundles, and free game promotions, making building a legitimate game library easier and more affordable than ever.

PC Gaming Is Too Complicated

While it’s true that PC gaming can involve a bit more tinkering than console gaming, the myth that it’s overly complicated is vastly exaggerated. You can easily buy a pre-built system these days, and avoid any stress about hardware parts. But building your own PC is also easier than ever. Installing and playing games has become as simple as clicking a few buttons while connected to the internet through a friendly digital storefront.

Things have never been easier when it comes to getting games to run well on your PC. Most modern games have robust auto-detection features. This allows the game to configure itself for your hardware. Also, third-party solutions, such as NVIDIA’s GeForce Experience software, can also optimize your settings with a click.

In fact, the “complexity” of PC gaming can also be seen as one of its greatest strengths. It offers a level of customization and personalization that console gaming can’t match.

PC Gaming Only Happens at a Desk

PC gaming isn’t confined to a desk anymore! Thanks to powerful gaming laptops, handheld gaming PCs, and compact PC builds have made it easier to game on the couch, in bed, or even on the go.

Also, with the advent of game streaming services, you can play your favorite PC games on just about anything with a web browser using services like GeForce NOW.

PC Gaming Is Full of Cheaters

The myth that PC gaming is rampant with cheaters can put off potential new players who believe (falsely) that cheating on consoles is rare. While it’s true that cheating happens in online multiplayer games, it’s far from being a problem exclusive to the PC platform. Cheating exists on every platform where competitive games are played, including consoles!

Game developers and platform holders continuously improve their anti-cheat systems and community moderation to combat this issue. Furthermore, most PC gamers play fairly, and the community often self-regulates, reporting cheaters and promoting fair play.