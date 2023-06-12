So you’ve got your hands on a PS5, and it’s out of the box and powered on. You’re in for a good time, but there are pitfalls you should know about before you get lost in your next favorite game.

Putting Your Console Upside Down

The PS5’s unique and futuristic design might confuse newcomers to the PlayStation brand. It’s sleek, curvy, and (love it or hate it) quite unlike any console that’s come before it. This sometimes leads to the console being placed upside down. The confusion mainly comes from the placement of the disc drive, which is situated at the console’s base when it’s in the correct position.

So, if you notice that your discs are being inserted with the label facing downwards, it’s a sign that your PS5 is in an upside-down position. Remember, the PS5’s disc drive should be at the bottom, not the top!

Not Using the Vertical Stand Screw

The PlayStation 5 comes with a vertical stand that helps keep the console stable when it’s standing upright. However, many new owners overlook the small screw that comes with it. This screw is essential for securely attaching the stand to the console and preventing it from accidentally toppling. A loose stand is a safety hazard and can potentially damage your console. So, always use the screw to secure the stand to your PS5. The screw is stored inside the console base, if you didn’t know. When you rotate it into the correct position for vertical mode, the screw is revealed.

Downloading the Wrong Versions of Games

The PlayStation 5’s backward compatibility feature is a boon for gamers, but it can also lead to a common pitfall: downloading the wrong versions of games. Some games have specific PS5 versions; if you’re not careful, you might end up with the PS4 version.

Why is this a problem? Simply put, the PS4 versions of games are not designed to take full advantage of the PS5’s powerful hardware. They may not offer the same enhancements in resolution, frame rate, or loading times that their PS5 counterparts do. The result? Your next-gen gaming experience might not feel so “next-gen” after all!

So, how do you avoid this? Always double-check the game version before hitting that download button when browsing the PlayStation Store. Make sure it says “PS5” and not “PS4”.

Buying Incompatible SSDs or USB Drives

The PlayStation 5 opened the door to the future of gaming with its ultra-fast SSD. But what happens when that door doesn’t have enough room for all your games? You expand your storage, of course! However, this is where another common mistake sneaks in: buying incompatible SSDs or USB drives.

While the PS5 does support expandable storage, it’s not a case of “any SSD or USB drive will do.” Only certain drives are compatible with the PS5, and not all drives will deliver the lightning-fast load times that the console promises.

Before purchasing an SSD or USB drive, ensure it’s compatible with the PS5. Sony provides a list of approved expansion SSD drives, so referring to it before purchasing is a good idea. Also, remember that you may have to purchase and fit a heatsink to drives on the compatibility list that don’t ship with one pre-applied.

As for USB drives, almost any USB mechanical drive or USB SSD will work, with a few exceptions. First, drives cannot be larger than 8TB. Second, you can only use one drive at a time. Third, you cannot use a drive via a USB hub; it must be directly connected to the PS5.

This last point is important, because some USB drives have an integrated USB hub (e.g., the Seagate Backup Plus Hub), and the drive is wired internally through the hub rather than directly. So if you plug one of those drives into a PS5, it won’t work. Also, remember that no native PS5 games can be played from a USB drive since the USB port speed limit is far too slow. You can, however, store backups of your PS5 games on the USB drive and swap them to and from the internal SSD or the SSD expansion drive if you’ve installed one.

Tip: Don’t use the USB-A port (the big one) on the front of the PS5 for USB drive connections. This is a slower type of USB than those on the back!

Avoiding Rest Mode

Rest Mode is a feature on the PlayStation 5 that allows the console to enter a low-power state while still being able to download updates, games, and patches. Some new owners, however, are hesitant to use this feature because of concerns about console “bricking”.

During the early days of the PS5’s launch, there were reports of consoles becoming unresponsive — effectively turning into “bricks” — when put into Rest Mode. This caused a stir in the gaming community, and understandably, some apprehension around using Rest Mode persists.

While there has never been any official word on this issue from Sony (that we could find), it’s rare to hear anyone complain about this happening these days, and the PS5 has undergone several firmware updates since its launch. If you’re really worried about it, you can consider buying a small UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) to keep your PS5 in rest mode if the power is ever interrupted.

Anecdotally, I live in a part of the world where the power goes out 4-6 times a day, every day, and neither of my two PS5s has ever had any issues. Of course, your mileage may vary, but it seems that this particular issue isn’t worth foregoing the convenience of rest mode.

Rest Mode consumes very little power and can save you time by keeping your games updated and ready to play. So, don’t be shy about using Rest Mode. It’s there to enhance your gaming experience, not hinder it.