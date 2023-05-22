It’s often said that prebuilt PCs, while way easier than custom-built PCs, are more expensive. Even I have argued that. But that doesn’t mean that all of them are expensive. If you don’t want to spend more than $1,000, and you don’t feel like building, you should check out this discounted HP unit.

This HP Pavilion gaming desktop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU. It is far from AMD’s most recent or most powerful CPU, but it has eight CPU cores based on AMD’s still-excellent Zen 3 architecture, with 16 threads. It has a clock speed of 3.8 GHz and the only difference, aside from that and the integrated Vega GPU, with the Ryzen 7 5800X is the L3 cache, coming with just 16MB. Still, it’s a pretty good chip.

The CPU is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. We have RTX 3000 and 4000 graphics cards by this point, so the RTX 2060 is a bit of an older part at this point, having been released in 2019. Still, as far as cheap graphics cards go, this still provides pretty good bang for your buck. It has 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 1,920 CUDA cores, in addition to being an RTX card, which means that you even get support for things such as ray tracing.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop This HP prebuilt PC is a great way to get started in the PC gaming ecosystem, with mid-range specs and, if you hop on this deal, a fairly low price tag.

This PC is usually $1,314.99, but right now, you can grab it for just $799. A bargain, if you ask me, for a pretty good mid-range gaming PC that will play some of the best titles out there — probably even in high settings if you don’t have a huge, fancy monitor.