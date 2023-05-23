Most third-party controllers, whether they’re for PC or smartphones, are modeled after the Xbox’s controller. And I don’t know about you, but I’ve been always more fond of the PlayStation layout. If you feel the same way, the PS-style Backbone One controller is now available on Android.

The Backbone is an attachable game controller for smartphones, with the controls placed on each side of the phone in landscape mode, giving you a layout like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. The PlayStation version ditches the A, B, X, and Y buttons for the classic, Sony-style cross, triangle, square, and circle buttons. The controller itself mimics the aesthetic of the PlayStation 5 gamepad, and was made in close collaboration with Sony.

The controller is detected as a DualSense controller by the PS Remote Play app, ensuring that if you own a PS4 or PS5 console and you want to play your games remotely, you don’t lose any part of the native experience to cloud gaming. All buttons in the Backbone One match the buttons in your DualSense controller. And of course, if you want to play some games on your Android phone and you’re more used to the PS layout, that’s also an advantage you have.

The PS-edition Backbone One is already available for iPhones, and the new newly-launched Android counterpart will set you back $99.99. That’s the same price as all other versions of the Backbone One.