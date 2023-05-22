Most webcams don’t work well in dimly lit environments… which are unfortunately common in working spaces. Thankfully, Logitech made a light specifically to fix that, and it’s on sale right now for 17% off the original price.

The Logitech Litra Glow is a soft LED light designed specifically to improve the lighting of your face, which in turn boosts the video quality of any webcam you’re using. It’s best suited for environments with not enough lighting, but even if you already have a window near your PC you can open, the Litra can help you balance the available light to look your best. It also works well with laptops, so it can also be useful if you are working remotely in areas with questionable lighting. You can mount it directly on top of a monitor or laptop, like a webcam, or you can mount it on standard tripods with ¼-20 threads.

There are physical controls on the back for controlling the brightness and color temperature, as well as a full on/off switch. You can also install Logitech’s G Hub desktop application to control the light and use presets, but G Hub is not a great software experience, so it’s great that the physical controls are there. Logitech G Hub is also only available for Windows and Mac, not Linux or Chrome OS.

The one potential downside with the Logitech Litra Glow is that it has a USB Type-C connector, but the only cable in the box ends in a USB Type-A connector. That’s fine for most desktops, but if you have a laptop or other computer that only has USB-Type-C, you’ll need an adapter or a compatible USB C-to-C cable.