Proton, known for the popular privacy-focused ProtonMail and Proton VPN services, will be launching an industry first today in the form of its Family plan. This plan will offer all the company’s major services—Proton VPN, Proton Mail, Proton Drive, and Proton Calendar—in one single package for up to six people for just $19.99 per month if you sign up for two years.

Though having more than one person using a VPN is nothing new, many VPN providers encourage multiple people to share a single account, having a full package of security software available to the whole family is a first.

Price-wise, the Family Plan seems a pretty good deal. For a single user, you can get all of Proton’s products in the Unlimited plan for $7.99 per month when paying annually, so paying 12 bucks on top of that and extending coverage to five family members seems like a bargain.

That said, shelling out nearly $480 for the two-year plan is a lot of money at once; if you prefer a shorter subscription, going year-to-year will cost you $23.99 per month (so about $288 per year), while paying monthly will be $29.99.

Interestingly enough, once Proton’s password manager, Proton Pass, comes out of beta later this year it will be added to the Family plan without any additional cost. Even better, if you’re currently signed on to the Visionary plan, an old plan for legacy users, you’ll be able to add family members as if you were on the Family plan.

Overall, if you like Proton and its products and would like your whole family to enjoy secure mail, secure cloud storage, and a virtual private network at the same time, with a password manager to be added later, Proton’s Family plan is worth checking out.