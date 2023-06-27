What to Look For in a Projector Screen in 2023

There is no shortage of projector screens on the market. But not every screen will meet your needs or be suitable for them. So, keeping a few things to mind is important to ensure you purchase the right thing.

One of the first things you’ll have to decide is how and where you plan to use the screen. For example, will it have a permanent space in your living room, or do you want something for your backyard movie nights? This will help you narrow your choices and make the buying decision easier.

Then, you would want to consider the size. While a giant screen seems the most obvious choice, you don’t want it to overwhelm your space. But it’s equally important to make the most of your space. Fortunately, projector screens come in various sizes, so you’ll have no trouble finding one for your needs.

The ease of use and installation are also important. You don’t want to struggle to set the screen up or disassemble it. User reviews on shopping websites are typically helpful in determining how easy or difficult it is to assemble a screen. Plus, it’s crucial to make sure the screen will work with the projector you own.

Lastly, it’s a good idea to consider the gain of a screen. Gain is the measurement of how much light a screen reflects. For example, if a screen reflects the same amount of light as a white magnesium oxide board, it’ll have a gain of 1.0. Screens can have a gain of less than or more than 1.0. Lower gain reduces the picture’s overall brightness but improves the black levels, whereas higher gain makes the image brighter but reduces the viewing angles. So a gain of 1.0 is typically best for most people.

With the basics out of the way, it’s time to look at our recommendations for the best projector screens.

Pros ✓ Great picture quality

Great picture quality ✓ Easy to assemble

Easy to assemble ✓ Available in a variety of sizes and aspect ratios Cons ✗ Slight blue tint

Silver Ticket Products’ STR Series is an excellent fixed-frame projection screen for most people. It’s easy to assemble and comes in various screen sizes and three aspect ratios. If you’re primarily planning to watch movies and TV shows, you’ll be best served by the 16:9 screens. That said, for a cinemascope experience, 2:35:1 options are available.

You get excellent image quality with plenty of detail, sharpness, and fantastic color accuracy. The viewing angles are also great, and you won’t notice any color shift even while watching the screen from an angle.

Its durable aluminum frame and otherwise high-quality construction makes it look premium, despite costing significantly less than similarly-performing screens.

This projector is a permanent mount, most suitable for your basement, home theater setup, or rec room. You can disassemble it if you want to move it, but it’s not the type of projector you’ll want to take everywhere. If you need a portable projector, we have another option for you.

Unfortunately, like most other screens, there is a slight blue tint, but it’s considerably lower and won’t mar your experience. Plus, while the STR Series works with long, short, and ultra-short throw (UST) projectors, the company recommends using the S7 Series for UST projectors.

Best Projector Screen Overall Silver Ticket Products STR Series Available in a variety of sizes, the STR Series from Silver Ticket Products produces an excellent picture, and it's relatively easy to install.

Pros ✓ No assembly required

No assembly required ✓ Multiple mounting options Cons ✗ Can smell for a few days

If you can project on a white wall and need a low-cost alternative, it’s hard to go wrong with the Pyle Projection Screen. This low-fuss pull-down projector screen costs under $70 but delivers good picture quality.

You’ll also be happy to know that it requires no assembly–you simply mount it and start watching your favorite content. Moreover, the pull-down and retraction mechanisms are smooth to operate and securely lock in place at different intervals.

Mounting via both ceiling and wall is available. But if you are looking for a more temporary arrangement, the company offers a tripod mount version that you can move around as you need. Remember, if you plan to mount it on your ceiling, you’ll need mounts like Wali Projector Mount for the best experience.

A downside to using a pull-down screen, often kept retracted, is that it can develop waves. While these waves disappear, they can take some time. Also, some Amazon user reviews indicate that the screen gives off a chemical smell for the first few days. While the smell dissipates, it’s an unfortunate con that can put those sensitive to smells off.

Best Budget Projector Screen Pyle Projection Screen Pyle's pull-down projector screen is great for bargain hunters. It requires no assembly and can be mounted from a ceiling or wall.

Pros ✓ Lightweight and easy assembly

Lightweight and easy assembly ✓ Excellent color accuracy and viewing angles Cons ✗ Support accessories for wind resistance can be improved

Give your outdoor movie night an upgrade with the Elite Screens Yard Master 2. Featuring a CineWhite UHD-B screen, the Yard Master 2 delivers excellent color accuracy and impressive viewing angles. The picture will look great whether you are sitting head-on to the screen or at an angle. Plus, there is no light leakage thanks to the thick black covering on the back of the screen.

This portable, foldable projector screen can be assembled in minutes and has a carrying bag to store it. Moreover, its aluminum build is relatively lightweight, so you’ll have no trouble carrying it around or installing it.

The screen is also easy to clean with soap and water. So if it picks up a stain or mark, you’ll be able to get rid of it without trouble.

The only downside to the Elite Screens offering (and most consume-grade outdoor screens) is how it handles wind resistance. So while the company bundles stakes, support rope, and rings to secure it, these accessories are only helpful when you are in a backyard or lawn, where you can use the bundled stakes. You’ll have to make other arrangements on a concrete roof or balcony.

The Yard Master 2 is also not meant to be left out in the open for days. So make sure to disassemble and stow it away after use.

Best Projector Screen for Outdoors Elite Screens Yard Master 2 It's hard to go wrong with the Yard Master 2 from Elite Screens for your outdoor movie nights. It has excellent color accuracy and comes in a ton of sizes.

Pros ✓ Excellent picture quality

Excellent picture quality ✓ Great color accuracy and viewing angles Cons ✗ Installation takes a bit of effort

Although our best overall pick is perfectly suitable for movies, the Elite Screens Sable Frame 2 Series is another excellent option that you can consider. It uses the same CineWhite UHD-B material as the Yard Master 2, so movies will look as their creator has intended for them to look. In addition, the color accuracy is fantastic, and there is little to no color shift when viewing the screen from an angle.

Unfortunately, the Sable Frame 2 Series takes slightly more effort to assemble and install than the Silver Ticket STR series. But it’ll be a one-time effort for most people, and once you are done, you will forget the effort after seeing the picture quality.

It also works with all common projector types, and the included black frame comes in handy to absorb any projector overshoot.

All in all, you’ll enjoy your movie marathons or Netflix binge-sessions on the Elite Screen Sable Frame 2.

You can pick from three aspect ratios and a host of sizes from 100 inches to 200 inches.

Best Projector Screen for Movies Elite Screens Sable Frame 2 Series Movie lovers will enjoy the Sable Frame 2 Series, as it delivers impressive performance. It also has excellent viewing angles.

Pros ✓ Lightweight and easy to assemble

Lightweight and easy to assemble ✓ Wide viewing angles Cons ✗ Only two sizes

The Vamvo Portable Projection Screen is perfect for carrying around on a road trip or camping. It can be assembled and disassembled in minutes, and everything easily fits in the bundled storage bag. The screen is also relatively lightweight at 7.4 lbs.

Made out of polyester, the screen doesn’t pick up wrinkles readily. But if you find some wrinkles after a long storage period, like when it gets delivered from the seller, you can iron them out.

The picture quality is good, and the included black frame helps absorb the overshoot. Additionally, while there is front and rear projection support, front projectors will be most suitable with the Vamvo screen.

In other features, you get wide viewing angles. And the company includes everything required to secure it when you are using it outdoors, such as guy lines and stakes. That should help in moderate winds, but in higher winds, you may want to further secure the legs with sandbags or forgo setting up the screen until the weather settles down.

There are sadly only two sizes—100-inch and 80-inch—and both have a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Best Portable Projector Screen Vamvo Portable Projection Screen The Vamvo Portable Projection Screen is a good option if you need something that can be assembled, disassembled, and moved quickly.

Pros ✓ Easy to set up

Easy to set up ✓ Large screen offers a cinematic experience Cons ✗ Storage bag could be bigger

Storage bag could be bigger ✗ Needs extra support in windy conditions

An inflatable screen makes things pretty easy if you don’t want to deal with frames and mounts. Just blow up the screen, and you’re good to go. Among the various inflatable screen options on the market, we particularly like the Khomo Gear Outdoor Projector Screen.

It comes in two massive screen sizes, each of which can deliver a cinematic experience under the stars. In addition, the screen supports both front and rear projection, so you get plenty of flexibility.

Another plus point of this project screen is the relatively quiet blower, so it won’t hamper your experience of owning the screen. And it can be placed behind the screen, away from sight. Moreover, the screen is easy to set up, but you may need help due to the size.

The only issue you may face with Khomo Gear or any other brand’s inflatable projector screen is proper support in windy conditions. The bundled guy lines and stakes won’t always help as—compared to the metal-frame models we’ve already highlighted—the screen has a much bigger surface area and a lighter weight. Plus, the storage bag provided with the Khomo Gear screen could be bigger as it’s tough to put back the deflated screen in the bag.

Best Inflatable Projector Screen Khomo Gear Outdoor Projector Screen Getting the inflatable Khomo Gear Outdoor Projector Screen ready for projection is effortless. In addition, it's available in two massive sizes for a cinematic experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are projector screens waterproof? Projector screens are not waterproof. While outdoor screens include some level of water resistance, it’s best to keep them away from water. How are projector screens measured? The most common measurement used for any screen, not just the projector screen, is diagonal. And the size doesn’t include borders or frames. Are inflatable projector screens any good? Inflatable projector screens are a good option for outdoor use. They are typically effortless to set up, as you just need to blow them up. But in windy conditions, you will need to secure them; otherwise, they will fly away like a balloon. What are projector screens made out of? Project screens can be made of different materials, such as fabric, PVC, vinyl, or glass fiber. Different materials have different advantages and disadvantages.