It’s no secret that gaming gear and technology can be pricey, especially laptops and monitors. With these special gaming-themed sales from Amazon, you’ll be able to save large chunks of cash on the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop, Samsung’s 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor, the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, and much more.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop For $1,549.99 ($500 Off) — Best Price Ever

The winner of several awards and noted for its powerful performance, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 was one of the top gaming laptops of 2022, so you won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to grab it at a discount. Featuring DDR5 memory for extra bandwidth, you’ll spend more time gaming and less time staring at loading screens. Paired with its 1TB SSD for plenty of storage, you’ll be able to bring your favorite games on the go pretty much anywhere with this sleek and slender ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop instead of being limited to a large PC at home. And no matter where you play, the noise-cancelling microphone will ensure no background noises will interfere with you chatting with your teammates when you’re playing multiplayer games.

DROP CTRL Mechanical Keyboard For $209 ($86 Off) — Best Price

Compatible with most Windows PCs, Linux devices, and MacOS, this DROP CTRL Mechanical Keyboard is an ideal choice for laptops and PCs alike. Available in several different styles, there’s sure to be a design that perfectly fits your home gaming setup, especially since you can customize the rainbow backlighting and under-lighting to your liking. Not only is the frame made of lightweight yet sturdy aluminum, this tenkeyless, high profile mechanical keyboard has a built-in switch plate and magnetic legs so you won’t have to worry about it sliding around, even when you’re tapping and typing away at high speed. As an added bonus, there are two built-in USB-C connectors on either side of the DROP CTRL Mechanical Keyboard, allowing you to charge other electronics while keeping them close at hand, or conveniently transfer data with ease and speed.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop For $ 1,799.99 ($1,200 Off) — Best Price Ever

This Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is faster, quieter, and overall more performant than its predecessors. It offers 100 frames per second at a 1440p resolution for crisp visuals, and the DDR5 4800MHz memory allows it to run up to 50% faster than the previous generation, both in terms of loading times and in-game performance. The 360Hz FHD display is ideal for competitive gaming in particular, thanks to its extremely quick refresh rate, while the next-gen vapor cooling chamber not only prevents the Razer Blade 15 from overheating, but its fans are quieter than ever before. To round it all off, the screen has a special anti-glare coating and there are multiple built-in ports, including a HDMI 2.1 port, multiple USB ports, and UHS-III SD card slot, for increased charging, data transfer, and connectivity.

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor For $1049 ($350.99 Off)

A good gaming monitor is the centerpiece of any home gaming setup, and the Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is more than up to the task. At 49 inches long and a viewing angle of 178 degrees, this monitor is as long as two regular QHD monitors sitting next to each other, all in one large screen. The curved screen not only helps to reduce eye strain, but it can be swiveled and tilted, plus the height is adjustable, so the monitor can be fine-tuned to your ideal position. Samsung’s QLED technology offers a vividly colored, crystalline viewing experience, with 125% more color space than sRGB. There’s even core color customization so you can personalize the monitor to match the rest of your home gaming setup. Feel fully immersed in your favorite game with the Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor.

