Disney+ and Hulu are the best places to watch Disney-owned content but like several other streaming services, some movies and shows don’t stick around. This time, Disney is pulling some of it own productions from streaming platforms.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the company’s intentions to remove content from its streaming services after a sharp drop in subscriber count, with Disney+ losing 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2023. Among the movies and shows axed, we have Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Big Shot, and Rosaline. The full list is below.

Disney+

  • The Making Of Willow
  • Own the Room
  • Encore!
  • Cheaper by the Dozen remake
  • Willow
  • Magic Camp
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
  • Harmonious Live!
  • Stuntman
  • Clouds
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Marvel’s MPower
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum
  • More Than Robots
  • Diary of a Future President
  • The Princess
  • The Real Right Stuff
  • Timmy Failure
  • Rogue Trip
  • Black Beauty
  • Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
  • Artemis Fowl
  • Just Beyond
  • America the Beautiful
  • Be Our Chef
  • Among the Stars
  • Stargirl
  • Shop Class
  • Rosaline
  • Big Shot
  • Weird but True!
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society
  • Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
  • Wolfgang
  • A Spark Story
  • Pick the Litter
  • Turner & Hooch
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
  • Foodtastic
  • Marvel’s Project Hero
  • Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
  • Howard
  • Better Nate Than Ever
  • Earth to Ned
  • The Big Fib

Hulu

  • The Hot Zone
  • Y: The Last Man
  • Best in Snow
  • Everything’s Trash
  • The Premise
  • Dollface
  • Pistol
  • The Quest
  • Little Demon
  • Darby and the Dead
  • Best in Dough
  • Love in the Time of Corona
  • Maggie

In total, 58 shows are leaving the platform, the majority of them (45) leaving Disney+. There’s no stated reason for the removal. Warner Bros Discovery recently removed many shows and movies from HBO Max (which will soon be “Max”), reportedly to avoid paying residuals to the production staff. Disney might be doing the same here.

If you want to watch any of the above shows, make sure to tune into Disney+ or Hulu and watch it before they vanish. That’s pretty soon, though, with the shows disappearing on May 26.

