Disney+ and Hulu are the best places to watch Disney-owned content but like several other streaming services, some movies and shows don’t stick around. This time, Disney is pulling some of it own productions from streaming platforms.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the company’s intentions to remove content from its streaming services after a sharp drop in subscriber count, with Disney+ losing 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2023. Among the movies and shows axed, we have Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Big Shot, and Rosaline. The full list is below.

Disney+ The Making Of Willow

Own the Room

Encore!

Cheaper by the Dozen remake

Willow

Magic Camp

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Harmonious Live!

Stuntman

Clouds

The One and Only Ivan

Marvel’s MPower

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

More Than Robots

Diary of a Future President

The Princess

The Real Right Stuff

Timmy Failure

Rogue Trip

Black Beauty

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Artemis Fowl

Just Beyond

America the Beautiful

Be Our Chef

Among the Stars

Stargirl

Shop Class

Rosaline

Big Shot

Weird but True!

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

A Spark Story

Pick the Litter

Turner & Hooch

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Foodtastic

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Howard

Better Nate Than Ever

Earth to Ned

The Big Fib Hulu The Hot Zone

Y: The Last Man

Best in Snow

Everything’s Trash

The Premise

Dollface

Pistol

The Quest

Little Demon

Darby and the Dead

Best in Dough

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

In total, 58 shows are leaving the platform, the majority of them (45) leaving Disney+. There’s no stated reason for the removal. Warner Bros Discovery recently removed many shows and movies from HBO Max (which will soon be “Max”), reportedly to avoid paying residuals to the production staff. Disney might be doing the same here.

If you want to watch any of the above shows, make sure to tune into Disney+ or Hulu and watch it before they vanish. That’s pretty soon, though, with the shows disappearing on May 26.