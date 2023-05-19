Summer is coming up (in the northern hemisphere, anyway), and setting up a smart thermostat can make your home’s air systems much easier to manage and more efficient. Now you can grab an Ecobee smart thermostat for 12% off the usual price.

The latest model of the Ecobee smart thermostat has all the features you might expect, like the ability to remotely control the temperature from a smart speaker or mobile app, and simple touch controls on the main unit. However, it also has an indoor air quality monitor, and a separate temperature sensor that you can place in another room for improved data reporting. The Ecobee can also send optional notifications for sudden temperature drops, smoke alarms, and possible break ins — but those features need the $5/mo security subscription.

Brilliant compatibility with smart home ecosystems, clever software and useful extra sensors make this a perfect choice for taking smart control of your energy usage.

Smart thermostats like the Ecobee are one way to cut down on home energy costs, since you can automate different temperatures based on the time of day or the occupancy. The ability to control it remotely also comes in handy — if you leave for a trip and only realize afterwards that the A/C will be running a lot while you’re gone, you can change the setting from the mobile app.

The Ecobee Premium is our pick for the best smart thermostat overall, thanks to its great compatibility with smart home ecosystems and real-time reporting. At the current sale price of $219, a 12% discount, now is as great a time as ever to grab one.