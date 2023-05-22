Plex touts itself as a streaming app for everyone, and it’s easy to see why. Contrary to services like Netflix, Plex is completely free, with a subscription geared not towards unlocking more content, but giving you actual features. Now, it’s cheaper than ever to get in on the action.

You currently have the option to subscribe to Plex Pass, the service’s paid subscription, for just $5 a month. That’s already a great value, but if you plan on using the pass for the long term, Plex offers a “lifetime pass” that’s just one payment for the whole thing, forever unlocked for you to use. That lifetime pass is usually $120 — a steep investment that’s the equivalent of 2 years worth of a regular monthly subscription, or 3 years’ worth of the yearly one, which costs $39.

Right now, though, you can get it for just $95.99, essentially a 20% cut. Plex is running this promotion for Geek Pride Day, and it’s running from now until May 26th. In case you’re not familiar with it, the Plex Pass gives you access to many different perks, such as the ability to skip intros, skip credits, HDR to SDR tone mapping, DVR recording, and support for hardware-accelerated streaming, among many other things.

If you’re planning on using Plex for the long haul, this might be an offer worth jumping on. Sure, it’s still a steep price, but it also means that you’ll keep permanent access to all the extra perks that Plex Pass offers, without paying a dime ever again.