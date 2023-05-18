Speakers on your PC might be an afterthought for some people, but for others, it’s a critical part of any desk setup. If you’re in the latter camp you might want to check out Razer’s latest speakers.

Razer has announced the Nommo V2 line of speakers, and they’re compact, yet powerful PC speakers that can be a great addition to any gaming rig. 3-inch full-range drivers and a down-firing subwoofer are just some of the things that contribute to the high-quality sound they provide, also coming with support for THX Spatial Audio. You can even set specific THX game profiles for games such as Cyberpunk 2077, ensuring that almost every game will sound at its best.

If you’re willing to buy it separately, Razer also has a handy “Wireless Control Pod,” which is essentially just a wireless dial for your speakers that lets you control the volume, pause/play media, and tweak other settings without needing to go to your computer’s settings panel to tweak them. This can come in handy if you’re in the middle of a gaming session and, for whatever reason, you need to tone down the volume or change something around.

The base Nommo V2X cost $149, while the regular Nommo V2 cost $299. The Nommo V2 Pro, which comes with the Wireless Control Pad, will set you back $449.