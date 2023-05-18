Apple rolled out a minor update for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and other devices back in March, with new emoji and new features for web apps. There’s now another upgrade rolling out.

First up is iOS 16.5, which is now available for supported iPhone models. It includes a new sports tab in Apple News, as well as My Sports score and schedule cards. There’s also a new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen, since we’re only a few days away from the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Apple announced a new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch earlier this month, which matches the wallpaper in this update.

iOS 16.5 Update Notes A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Fixes an issue where Spotlight mav become unresponsive

Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

Meanwhile, iPads get the iPadOS 16.5 update, with the same Apple News features, bug fixes, and security updates. For Mac, Apple has macOS Ventura 13.4, again with the same Apple News changes. The macOS update also fixes an issue with Apple Watch Auto Unlock, a bug with Bluetooth keyboards connecting slowly to Macs after restarting, and some issues with VoiceOver and Screen Time settings.

Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.5 for Apple Watch, with a Pride Celebration wallpaper that matches the iOS wallpaper and new sports band. The Apple TV’s tvOS 16.5 update adds a multi-view sports mode, and a minor update is going out to HomePod speakers.

You can download the new updates from the Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac.