When it comes to keeping your home clean, Roborock believes you shouldn’t have to compromise cleanliness for the sake of your busy schedule. Their newest robot vacuum, the S7 Max Ultra, can keep your floors spotless while saving you time and effort, making it the ideal hands-free solution for a cleaner home.

For Those Who Don’t Compromise

We’ve all been there — you’ve had a busy day at the office or driving the kids to after school activities, only to get home and realize your house is a disaster. It can be hard to find the necessary time and energy to maintain a tidy environment, but instead of compromising with the mess, you can let the Roborock S7 Max Ultra do all the work for you. This innovative robot mop and vacuum delivers the latest in smart floor-cleaning technology. With a range of convenient and efficient features, the S7 Max Ultra can easily be programmed to accommodate your needs and keep your floors sparkling without hassle.

Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra comes with a brand new docking system, the RockDock Ultra, that provides an all-in-one maintenance-free experience. This smart dock washes and dries both the robot vacuum and the dock itself so you won’t have to care for them manually or deal with unpleasant odors. The RockDock Ultra can also refill its own water tank to mop up to 3,230 square feet and can store dirt and debris for up to 7 weeks without needing to be emptied. The dock can even charge the S7 Max Ultra 30% faster than previous models and can be set to charge during off-peak hours for substantial energy-cost savings.

The S7 Max Ultra delivers extreme cleaning power, thanks to its VibraRise mopping system and HyperForce 5,500Pa of suction. The built-in VibraRise mop combines sonic scrubbing with consistent floor pressure to remove messes, spills, and dried-on stains 30% more effectively than traditional robot mops. The S7 Max Ultra’s HyperForce suction makes the unit just as efficient at vacuuming up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has an upgraded floating brush that can seamlessly capture all the mess in your home, including on uneven terrain. Whether you want to choose between mopping and vacuuming or accomplish both tasks in a particular order, the S7 Max Ultra can easily do it all with its brush and mop that lift automatically without needing to be detached.

With its smart Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance technology, the S7 Max Ultra can detect obstacles in its path in real time and drive around them. That means instead of moving objects around before and after cleaning, the unit can adjust to your environment and clean your floors without extra effort or compromises on your part. This feature is especially useful for those with small children, pets, stairs, or several floor textiles where the amount of obstacles on your floor can change by the day or the hour.

Automated Cleaning With a Tap of the App

The Roborock smart app makes it easier than ever to control your robot mop and vacuum system with just a few taps, just like playing a game on your phone. With quick 3D mapping, you can program the S7 Max Ultra to learn the ins and outs of your home for simple and efficient cleaning. You can also program smart suggestions for no-go-zones so the unit doesn’t fall down stairs or get trapped under furniture. With the Roborock app, you’ll have complete control over how the S7 Max Ultra cleans your floors, from selecting the floor direction to initiating deep carpet cleaning, and other intelligent settings catered to your needs.

With the Roborock app, you can essentially control your S7 Max Ultra from anywhere. If you’re planning a last-minute get-together after work, you can use the app to initiate customized cleaning settings from the office. Not only can you select mopping, vacuuming, or both, but you can also choose which rooms the unit will clean. This is where the app’s ability to build a detailed map of your home comes in handy. The in-app “Matrix Mapping” feature uses your phone’s camera to scan the floors, walls, and corners of your home to create a single-level or multi-level map and ensure your S7 Max Ultra cleans exactly where it needs to.

You can further customize your home’s map by giving each room a name, such as “kitchen”, “hallway”, or names for your family’s individual bedrooms. A floor type can also be added to each room, including carpet, tile, and vertical or horizontal flooring, allowing the S7 Max Ultra to clean more efficiently. With the app, you can edit the boundaries of each room by merging or dividing them, and create no-go zones you’d prefer the unit to avoid. By adding furniture to your home’s map, such as sofas, beds, pet bowls, etc., the S7 Max Ultra will also be better equipped to avoid a collision or getting stuck in tight spaces.

The Roborock app gives you the ability to create custom cleaning routines that cater to your unique schedule. For example, you can set up an “after meals” cleaning routine that programs the S7 Max Ultra to clean your kitchen and dining room at the push of a button. You can fully customize your experience by setting up multiple cleaning routines and schedules and directing the robot vacuum to clean certain areas of your home at specific times. There is also an innovative remote control within the Roborock app that you can use to manually control the S7 Max Ultra. You can tell the robot vacuum where to go in your home with the pin-n-go feature and use the spot-clean feature to have only that specific area cleaned.

The Roborock app gives you the ability to completely customize how the S7 Max Ultra cleans your floors. You can choose a full cleaning that covers every room in your home, select only certain rooms that you want to be cleaned, and create custom zones on the map to designate cleaning to certain areas of each room. With the ability to customize cleaning settings, you can choose which rooms are mopped, vacuumed, or both. Each room in your home can be cleaned according to your personalized settings and power level preferences, taking your selected suction power and scrub intensity level settings into account.

When every room in your home is cleaned to your specifications, you can use the Roborock app to manually control the dock. The S7 Max Ultra automatically washes and dries the mop and empties the dustbin after cleaning, but you can further edit the dock settings within the app, such as selecting the washing mode, adjusting the mop washing frequency, and more.

Goodbye Mess, Hello Automated Cleaning

