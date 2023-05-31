

Starting At $1,200

The S23 Ultra may not sport the flashiest gimmicks or push the boundaries of design, but it delivers where it truly matters---reliability and an exceptional user experience.

After 14 years of making flagship Android smartphones, Samsung seems to have finally achieved perfection with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s a device that screams polish, delivering unrivaled power and a symphony of features. But amidst its practical perfection, does it sacrifice excitement for safety?

Modern smartphones have become remarkably capable, seamlessly handling the tasks we throw at them. Enter the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a device crafted for those who crave something extra that caters to every conceivable need. With a pinch more screen real estate, a dash more battery life, an extended camera zoom range, and the added productivity of a stylus, this phone leaves no stone unturned.

Naturally, with great power comes a higher price tag. While it has been around for months, it’s still an undeniable powerhouse that leaves little to be desired, leaving competitors struggling to catch up. However, some may wonder if Samsung played it a little too safe, leaving no room for a touch of whimsy.

Here's What We Like Premium, classy build

Fantastic display and speakers

Great, reliable performance

Class-leading battery life

Most versatile cameras on a phone

S Pen features And What We Don't Might feel too big for average-sized hands

OneUI still packs in a lot of bloatware

Camera shutter speed not the best

Charging speeds need an update

Design and Build: Understated Brilliance

Box contents: Phone, type-C to type-C USB cable

Phone, type-C to type-C USB cable Dimensions: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35in)

163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35in) Weight: 234g (8.25oz)

234g (8.25oz) Ports: 1x USB-C, S Pen slot

1x USB-C, S Pen slot IP rating: IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)

The promotional images had me convinced that the S23 Ultra is physically unchanged from last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, but holding the phone in my hand for the first time surprised me. The S23 Ultra, while featuring identical physical dimensions to its predecessor, now has slightly flattened side rails compared to last year. This seemingly small change makes the phone feel more comfortable to hold and allows for a more secure grip.

I use the word “comfortable” only in a relative term, as this is still a chunky boi that might feel too unwieldy for you, especially if you haven’t handled an Ultra flagship in the last 2-3 years. I would have liked it if it was slightly narrower, but at least Samsung did a good job balancing its 234 grams of weight.

Thankfully, the front and back glass slabs still curve into the sides, which my hands are supremely thankful for, as opposed to the flat, sharp edges on present-day iPhones. The display’s curved edges have also been reduced, with it only just spilling over the edges now, providing a bezel-less look without any downsides associated with curved displays.

The back of the phone features frosted glass with a matte finish, which adds a touch of sophistication and prevents unsightly fingerprints and smudges. And to ensure durability, Samsung has upgraded both the front and rear glass to Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is good considering how prone this phone is to slip off any surface you keep on.

While the aluminum side rails exude a premium feel, their glossy finish does make them prone to smudging and scratches, which could have been avoided with a matte finish. On the right edge, you find the power button and volume rocker, which are sufficiently clicky and tactile if only placed a smidge too high for the natural hand grip position.

The bottom edge is crowded with a nano SIM card tray, a type-C USB port, a bottom-firing speaker grille, and the Samsung S Pen stylus slot. The phone also has an IP68 rating, protecting it from dust and water ingress.

Aesthetically speaking, the S23 Ultra is one of the most classy and polished smartphones in the market. I got to test the Green colorway for this review, which looks great but might feel a bit too sober. I feel the lighter Cream or Lavender color variants might look more fun in real life.

The camera lenses floating without a massive camera bump jutting out of the phone’s back adds a serene grace to the phone’s design. However, it can be argued that the rest of the phone’s thickness could have been reduced with a separate camera bump.

My only real complaint about this phone’s design is a lack of fun options: maybe a faux leather back or dual-tone exteriors, something to add more flair to this otherwise pragmatic design. Also, having a protective case for the phone in the box would have been nice.

Display and Multimedia: Greatness In Consistency

Display: 6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED

6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED Resolution: 1440 x 3088 pixels

1440 x 3088 pixels Brightness: 1200 nits (HBM), 1750 nits (peak)

1200 nits (HBM), 1750 nits (peak) Refresh rate: Variable up to 120Hz

Variable up to 120Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz

It is well-known that Samsung’s flagships have some of the best displays in the smartphone market. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a display that’s basically unchanged from last year, but it can still claim to be the best. It’s super bright, with 1200 nits of brightness in regular scenarios and up to 1750 nits of peak brightness in HDR content. I took the phone out during bright sunny California outings, and the screen was perfectly legible even in direct sunlight.

While it supports a native resolution of 1440p, you can dial down the screen resolution to 1080p, which is how I used the phone mostly. Even at 1080p, the screen looks fantastic, with punchy colors and deep blacks. You get support for HDR across streaming apps, and consuming multimedia on this display is a treat. The tiny punch-hole camera cutout at the top doesn’t get in the way a lot, and the tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio is perfect for almost everything from watching wide format videos on YouTube to scrolling through vertical social media feeds.

The screen also features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, giving you a silky-smooth scrolling experience across apps while also dialing it down to 24Hz to save battery when you’re not touching the screen. One big letdown with the display, though, is that Samsung has opted for a low PWM flicker rate for its premium flagships, and this is no exception with the S23 Ultra. While this may not be a concern for most users, if you are particularly sensitive to screen flicker or frequently use your phone in low-light environments, this may pose a challenge.

It’s worth mentioning that even the latest iPhones share this characteristic. In contrast, some recent Android phones from brands like Realme and Motorola have transitioned to higher PWM displays, addressing this concern.

The high-quality vibration motor under the display adds haptic feedback to your screen interactions. However, it’s worth noting that iPhones and even some of the latest Xiaomi flagships offer haptics that feel even more refined and premium. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner works reliably well to provide secure biometric unlocking.

Finally, the speaker setup here is better than ever, with the top earpiece working in tandem with the speaker at the bottom to provide clear, rich audio with even hints of some actual bass. Top quality stuff!

Performance and Battery: King of the Ring

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 (4nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 (4nm) Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB (UFS 4.0)

256GB/512GB/1TB (UFS 4.0) RAM: 8/12GB LPDDR5

8/12GB LPDDR5 Battery: 5000mAh

5000mAh Charging: 45W Wired, 15W Wireless

Unlike previous years, the entire S23 series is powered by the same chip globally, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Here’s what the “for Galaxy” part means, but what you need to know is that this is undoubtedly the slickest, most responsive Samsung phone to date. Helped by the fact that the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs in the latest UFS 4.0 storage, this phone flies through daily tasks. Whether launching heavy apps, switching between apps for multi-tasking, or just keeping your apps suspended in memory, the S23 Ultra can do it all without breaking a sweat.

I was using the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before switching to the S23 Ultra, and I realized how the Z Fold 4 is filled with micro-stutters here and there and almost feels sluggish compared to the Ultra. Sure, there may be other phones with the 8 Gen 2 chip boasting higher benchmark scores on paper, but unless you’re a die-hard gamer, the S23 Ultra will be more than capable of meeting whatever you throw at it and then some.

Talking about gaming, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can run all of the heaviest games available on the Android ecosystem at their highest settings, although it’s missing the option to run games like PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile at 120fps. Despite not being a gaming-centric smartphone, it can hold its own during long gaming sessions, not showing any significant thermal throttling or frame-drop issues.

But what’s even more impressive than the performance is this phone’s battery life. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, but unlike the power-hungry Snapdragon 888 and 8 Gen1 processors or the battery-guzzling Exynos chips, the 8 Gen 2 is probably the most power-efficient flagship chipset the Android market has seen in some time. With the S23 Ultra, I could easily get through the heaviest days without worrying about the phone running out of juice. Samsung’s flagship devices have rarely been associated with such exceptional longevity, making this achievement all the more remarkable. To put it into perspective, I consistently enjoyed over six hours of screen-on time spanning one and a half to two days before needing to reach for a charger.

While the battery life is better than ever, Samsung’s charging speeds still leave much to be desired. The Galaxy S23 Ultra supports 45W of wired charging, which, unfortunately, takes over an hour to charge the phone from 0 to 100% entirely. It’s worth noting that achieving this charging speed requires the use of select PPS chargers, as most other USB PD chargers, including the 65W charger I utilize, can only charge the S23 Ultra at 25 Watts, extending the charging time to around 75-80 minutes for a full charge.

On a brighter note, wireless charging speeds are decently fast at 15 Watts, and the S23 Ultra even enables you to wirelessly charge other devices or TWS earbuds at up to 4.5 Watts.

Software and Network: Reliability at Its Core

I used the Galaxy S23 Ultra unlocked with an AT&T SIM, and the call quality, earpiece volume, and 5G network performance were impeccable. You do get an option to run Dual SIM cards here with an eSIM, and the phone is available across all major cellular networks in the US.

On the software side, you get the latest Android 13 with Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 skin on top. While Samsung’s software skin has often been called out as one of its weaknesses, it is also one of the most feature-packed Android skins, giving you a barrage of options to personalize and optimize your smartphone experience. The interface is thoughtfully designed, prioritizing accessibility and ease of use. Navigating through the phone’s features and settings feels effortless, with well-organized menus and intuitive gestures that make every interaction feel natural.

The software suite is packed with useful functionalities, such as the Secure Folder for protecting sensitive files, the Game Launcher for an enhanced gaming experience, and the Bixby virtual assistant for voice-activated convenience. From the Edge Panel, which provides quick access to your favorite apps and tools, to Samsung Dex, which can project a Windows PC-like interface to an external display via USB or even wirelessly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs in more features than you’ll ever need.

With so many features crammed in, it’s no wonder that right out of the box, the phone comes with ~50GB of its onboard storage already utilized. Samsung’s insistence on bundling in duplicate apps for every default Google app (Calendar, Mail, Messages, Internet browser, etc.) also adds to the pre-installed bloat, along with a plethora of other Samsung apps. While disabling or hiding these apps is possible, it would be more convenient if Samsung streamlined its software experience by eliminating the need for duplicate apps.

One of the standout aspects of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s software experience is its seamless integration of the S Pen. This feature, previously exclusive to the Galaxy Note series, brings a new level of versatility and productivity to the S-series Ultra flagships. The S Pen allows you to jot down notes, unleash your inner artist with sketching, and even enjoy remote control capabilities over your phone (although I must admit, I didn’t find myself reaching for the S Pen as often as I thought). Nevertheless, whether you’re a creative professional, a student, or simply someone who appreciates the convenience of a stylus, the S Pen unlocks a world of possibilities on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

My only gripe with Samsung software in the past has been the sluggishness that One UI operates with, but as I mentioned above, this phone flies. But that’s not all—Samsung has also made significant strides in its software support. With the S23 Ultra, you can rest easy knowing that you’ll be treated to a guaranteed four years of OS updates and even longer support for security updates.

Of course, the long-term performance of Samsung phones has been a topic of debate, and only time will tell how the Galaxy S23 Ultra fares. But with the leaps and bounds made in software optimization and support, it’s clear that Samsung is determined to change the narrative.

Cameras: Delightfully Versatile

Primary: 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3″ sensor size (with OIS)

200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3″ sensor size (with OIS) Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ sensor size, Dual Pixel PDAF

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ sensor size, Dual Pixel PDAF Zoom lens: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm ( 3x telephoto), 1/3.52″ sensor size (with OIS)

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm ( 3x telephoto), 1/3.52″ sensor size (with OIS) Zoom lens: 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (10x telephoto), 1/3.52″ sensor size (with OIS)

10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (10x telephoto), 1/3.52″ sensor size (with OIS) Front camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF

This year’s major marketing push for the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been the brand-new 200MP sensor for its primary rear camera. The other three rear cameras remain unchanged, while the selfie camera gets a downgraded 12MP resolution but an upgraded sensor that also supports autofocus. Let’s break down the real-life camera performance one by one.

The main camera clicks pixel-binned 12MP images in auto mode, although you do get the option to capture 50MP or full-res 200MP photos. The 200MP photos are filled with much more detail but are missing some of the image processing from auto-mode photos, leaving occasional blown-out bright areas and washed-out colors. Plus, they are 55MB in size, and the extra detail will only be visible if you plan on printing a wall-size poster of them.

Samsung has also bundled an Expert mode in the camera app, which gives you manual controls over shutter speed, ISO, focusing distance, etc., and outputs RAW images that you can tweak to your liking in Adobe Lightroom.

I mostly used the camera in auto mode, and it delivers excellent pictures with vibrant colors and impressive dynamic range. Samsung’s scene optimizer can sometimes get a bit carried away with boosting colors. The final images may not always perfectly match the actual scene, but hey, they’re ready for the social media spotlight. It also tends to add some artificial sharpness to the finer details, but nothing that ruins your shot.

The ultrawide camera is perfect for capturing sweeping landscapes or tight spaces alike, although the details take a hit compared to the main lens. The ultrawide performance suffers under sub-optimal lighting conditions, resulting in darker photos with softer details.

While the primary camera can surely capture decent portraits, the 3x telephoto lens truly steals the show. Samsung’s portrait image algorithm works its magic, with a beautiful bokeh drop-off creating that dreamy depth of field effect, and the vibrant colors add to the appeal. There can be instances where the software applies excessive skin smoothing or artificial sharpening, but that’s the case with most smartphone cameras nowadays.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the rare camera systems equipped with two different optical zoom lenses. Its periscope-style telephoto lens offers an impressive 10x optical zoom, allowing you to get up close and personal with distant subjects without sacrificing image quality. The hybrid zoom capabilities further extend the reach, enabling you to capture surprisingly serviceable shots even from a considerable distance.

This extended zoom capability comes in handy when photographing wildlife or architectural marvels, and the S23 Ultra’s 10x zoom photos are a league ahead of any other smartphone without a dedicated 10x lens. Beyond that, the results are worth sharing at least up to 30x zoom. Post that; it’s a case of getting a photo you can show off to your friends, but nothing worth posting, honestly.

This year, Samsung focused much of its marketing material on this phone’s “Nightography.” And to my surprise, its Night mode performance is not as exceptional as hoped. While it can capture decent images in low-light environments even without night mode, most Night mode photos have a noticeable color bleed around light sources and often end up with softer details. Although the 3x and 10x photos definitely benefit from the longer exposure under Night mode, they are also easy to bungle up with the slightest hand movements.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra still fares better than many other smartphones in low-light situations. Still, it may not match the low-light prowess of some dedicated night mode features in other flagship devices like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s selfie camera is no slouch, either. Whether you’re snapping a quick selfie or engaging in video calls, the front-facing camera captures impressive details and close-to-natural-looking skin tones with great dynamic range. Although low-light performance isn’t exceptional with soft details and the screen flash adds little value to the images. It can also record high-quality 4K 60fps videos with stabilization and cinematic portrait selfie videos at 4K resolution.

And speaking of video recording, the S23 Ultra truly shines. It boasts impressive video capabilities, offering 4K 60fps video recording across all four rear cameras. The primary camera can also record in 8K resolution at up to 30fps, although that’s more of an overkill at this point. The image stabilization ensures smooth footage even during handheld recording, while the dynamic range and color reproduction are probably the best on the Android side of things.

There’s still a good amount of noise in low-light videos, though, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will still edge out the S23 Ultra in terms of sheer consistency regarding video recording. But when it comes to still photography, the S23 Ultra stands tall with better details from its primary camera and the higher quality zoom capabilities on offer.

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera performance is outstanding, there are a few areas where it falls short. The camera’s shutter can sometimes feel a tad slow, especially when capturing fast-moving subjects or trying to capture a spontaneous moment. Some people might not like Samsung’s overly boosted blues and greens, and the night mode performance isn’t best-in-class either.

It’s important to note that these negatives should be taken in the context of the S23 Ultra’s overall camera performance, which remains exceptional. While it may have a few minor drawbacks, the S23 Ultra’s camera system still delivers on most fronts and provides a top-tier camera experience capable of satisfying even the most discerning mobile photographers.

Alternatives Worth Considering

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the smartphone to buy if you want the absolute best Android experience. No other Android phone on the market currently gives you a built-in stylus or a 10x zoom camera or promises four years of software updates.

Samsung’s One UI here feels like the best-ever version of itself, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers an unforeseen balance of performance and battery life. Samsung can still work on the camera shutter speed, and I would have liked it if the phone could recharge its battery in under an hour or less. But there’s no real “deal-breaker” here unless you have an aversion to larger phones, a vendetta against Samsung, or a tight budget. It’s worth every penny you spend (and it’s a lot of pennies, mind you).

If you’re choosing between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the only other “Ultra” flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the answer will most likely boil down to what other devices you use regularly and which ecosystem you want to grow into. The closest Android competitors to the S23 Ultra are the Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S23+. The Pixel 7 Pro is slightly cheaper at $899 while offering comparable camera prowess and many Pixel-specific software features. Still, it can’t quite match the S23 Ultra’s sheer performance, marathon-like battery life, and zoom wizardry.

As for Samsung’s S23+, it’s a slightly smaller sibling to the Ultra. You’ll get most of the bells and whistles, but there’s no S Pen support, no 10x telephoto lens, and the screen resolution takes a slight dip. But hey, think of the money you’ll save! For many, those trade-offs are well worth it.

Then there are the foldables. Samsung’s own Z Fold 4 is mostly on sale for under $1500, plus the Z Fold 5 is just around the corner too. The Google Pixel Fold is another contender, although it’s steeply priced at $1800. These phones will bring you the joy of owning the absolute cutting-edge tech, much larger primary displays, and many productivity features that traditional candy-bar smartphones just can’t match. However, it’s important to note that compromises exist in the foldable realm. The cameras might not be on par with their candy-bar counterparts, the external displays will most likely feel like a trade-off, and there’s always a lingering concern about long-term durability.

Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra provides unmatched reliability in terms of performance and battery life, arguably the most versatile set of cameras on a phone, and productivity features that no other phone currently offers. However, it is evident that Samsung has taken the iterative route here, not really trying to up the ante in any field.

I can think of plenty of features other Android flagships have that the S23 Ultra doesn’t have: faux leather back panels, higher PWM displays, faster charging, 1-inch camera sensors, microscope lenses, and so on. Yet the truth is that the S23 Ultra will still win in every comparison with those phones because of its overall consistent goodness across the board. Granted, these phones are often limited to select markets, leaving Samsung as the go-to global option, allowing them to take a more relaxed approach to innovation. We witness a similar pattern with foldables, where Huawei, Xiaomi, and OPPO have released devices that seemingly address all the “problems” that Samsung’s foldables continue to grapple with.

With the Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s nothing inherently wrong, which paradoxically diminishes the sense of uniqueness in its positive aspects. It reminds me of a quote: “You are never dedicated to something you have complete confidence in. No one is fanatically shouting that the sun is going to rise tomorrow.” Come to think of it, there’s only one other phone that can claim to be consistently good to the point of becoming mundane, and that’s the iPhone. And we all know how that’s going.

If you are someone who actually needs the gazillion practical benefits the Galaxy S23 Ultra provides, there is no other phone like it. If you won’t use the S Pen or the ridiculous zooming capabilities, you could be happy with a Galaxy S23+ or a Pixel. And if you crave a more adventurous and cutting-edge experience, perhaps one of the foldable options should be on your radar. The S23 Ultra may not sport the flashiest gimmicks or push the boundaries of design, but it delivers where it truly matters—reliability and an exceptional user experience.