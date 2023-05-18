There are more options than ever for Linux laptops, from the System76 Gazelle to the Kubuntu Focus XE. Kubuntu Focus has now added another option to the list: a mobile workstation with NVIDIA’s latest hardware.

The Kubuntu Focus team has announced the 5th-generation M2 laptop (not to be confused with Apple’s M2 laptops), and it’s probably one of the most powerful Linux laptops your money can buy. Its specs are right there with what you’re able to find on a powerful gaming Windows laptop.

The new M2 laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i9-13900HX and an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU on its highest “Beast” configuration, meaning that it’s up to the task of running pretty much any game or GPU-heavy workload you’d like. It also comes with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage via two 2TB m.2 drives. Other additions include a 1440p 240Hz display with a 15.6-inch size, full disk encryption, and of course, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS out of the box.

The new M2 looks like an excellent option for a Linux laptop. You can now buy it starting at $1,895 for its lower-end “Good” preset (which also gets an i9), and going up to $3,410 for the highest-end “Beast” preset.

