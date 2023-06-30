What to Look For in a Lap Desk in 2023

At the top of your list of criteria should be comfort, since the very raison d’etre of a lap desk elevates the ease of laptop use when a standard desk is out of reach. The best choice is usually a padded desk that sits gently on your lap, forming a soft barrier between your thighs and the desk’s rigid surface.

Next, consider the size and fit of the lap desk. The ideal option would provide a snug platform for your laptop, with a little extra space for peripherals such as a mouse or smartphone. It should also rest comfortably on your lap without feeling too cumbersome.

Mobility is another important aspect. For those constantly on the move, a lightweight, foldable lap desk, preferably with a handle for convenient transport, would be ideal. Remember that while portability is a boon, it often means sacrificing other conveniences like built-in storage compartments.

Choosing a lap desk with a cooling mechanism may be a good idea if your laptop produces a lot of heat. Ergonomics should also weigh into your decision. A lap desk with adjustable height and tilt capabilities can ensure a comfortable typing position and reduce the risk of neck strain.

Lastly, consider those little extras that make a good lap desk great. These small but significant touches can be the icing on the cake, from an integrated mouse pad, wrist rest, and slots for your tablet or phone to additional storage space for your other tech tools.

Finally, you might notice a lot of LapGear products in this list. While we considered multiple products for each category independently, more than a few LapGear desks made their way to the top at the time of writing. This may change in the future as we update this roundup.

The LapGear Designer Lap Desk is not just another pretty face in the crowd of home office accessories. It’s large enough to fit a 15.6-inch laptop and yet remains small enough to be highly portable. You get a handy phone slot, an elastic band for notes or papers, and a built-in ledge to keep your devices from sliding. The desk also sports a soft microbead cushion, offering stability and comfort for your lap.

Of course, it’s not perfect. Some people have reported minor issues, such as the corners of the desk peeling off. However, these issues seem to be outliers and not the consensus. The majority of customers have given the product high marks.

Ultimately, the LapGear Designer Lap Desk is a stylish and practical solution for those who value comfort and portability. It’s lightweight, easy to carry, and offers an array of patterned fabric designs and wood-inspired surfaces to match your style.

It’s a solid choice for daily use in various settings—home, office, or on the go. While it’s not the best at any one thing, this is the easiest lap desk to recommend to anyone.

Pros ✓ Compact

Compact ✓ Cheap

Cheap ✓ Perfect for Macbook 13-sized systems Cons ✗ They skimped on the cushion thickness

The LapGear Compact Lap Desk is a great option if you’re on a tight budget. It’s compact and perfect for smaller laptops.

This lap desk is not only affordable, it’s also a great portable solution. Its lightweight design makes it easy to move around. While it may not accommodate larger laptops, it’s ideal for smaller devices like tablets or 10-inch laptops.

User reviews have praised its lightness and functionality, making it an excellent option for various activities at a price where we can be very lenient when it comes to minor qualms. For example, customers have mentioned that the desk is perhaps a little too compact, or that the deck flexes more than they’d like. While others think it’s pretty sturdy, all things considered.

Pros ✓ Awesome vintage style

Awesome vintage style ✓ Oodles of storage Cons ✗ Might be too big and bulky for some

The LapGear Schoolhouse Lap Desk is perfect for those who need extra storage space. Its vintage style is a bonus.

Crafted from either Natural Acacia Wood or darker Java Basswood, the Schoolhouse Lap Desk offers a solid and attractive hardwood surface.One of the Schoolhouse Lap Desk’s standout features is its interior storage. Lifting the easy-to-open lid reveals two storage compartments that provide ample space for your work essentials. Whether you’re looking to store computer cords, sketchbooks, styluses, or even paint brushes, this desk has you covered.

For those wanting a lap desk with a touch of vintage charm and ample storage, the LapGear Schoolhouse Lap Desk with Storage Compartments is a standout choice. Its nostalgic design adds a unique aesthetic to your workspace, and the generous storage compartments keep your essentials organized and within reach. While some people find its size to be a bit large and bulky, it offers plenty of space for your belongings.

Pros ✓ Adorable design options for any gender

Adorable design options for any gender ✓ Sized for kids

Sized for kids ✓ Good price considering children will outgrow it Cons ✗ Only good for Chromebook-sized laptops

Only good for Chromebook-sized laptops ✗ Don't expect the last word in quality

The LapGear Lap Pets Lap Desk for Lil’ Kids brings fun and functionality to the world of lap desks. This lap desk will surely capture young people’s imagination with its adorable animal designs. It’s sized perfectly for kids and offers a balance of affordability and quality. While it may not accommodate larger laptops, it’s an excellent choice for Chromebook-sized devices.

Remember that it’s primarily designed for children and may not offer the same level of support or advanced features as adult-oriented lap desks. For young learners and creative minds, the LapGear Lap Pets Lap Desk adds a touch of whimsy to their study or playtime.

Pros ✓ Lots of adjustment

Lots of adjustment ✓ Storage space

Storage space ✓ It's big! Cons ✗ It's big!

The SAIJI Adjustable Laptop Stand for Bed is a versatile lap desk that provides ample adjustments and storage space. Whether you’re working or browsing from the comfort of your bed, this lap desk offers customizable angles to suit your needs. It’s also equipped with storage compartments, allowing you to keep your essentials organized.

While its larger size may not be ideal for users with limited space, it offers a comfortable and stable surface for your laptop. With its versatility and convenience, the SAIJI Adjustable Laptop Stand is a reliable choice for those seeking a flexible workspace solution that can rival a full-sized desk.

Best Lap Desk for Gaming: Razer Turret

Pros ✓ Everything you need to game on your lap

Everything you need to game on your lap ✓ Compact

Compact ✓ Decent battery life without the RGB lights on

Decent battery life without the RGB lights on ✓ The mouse pad is retractable for normal desk use Cons ✗ It's just a mouse and keyboard, not a full desk

The Razer Turret is a top-notch choice for gamers looking for a lap desk that caters to their needs. Designed with gaming in mind, this lap desk provides everything you need for an immersive gaming experience on your lap. Its compact size and retractable mouse pad ensure easy portability and adaptability to different gaming setups.

While it may not offer the same functionality as a full desk, it delivers exceptional performance for gaming enthusiasts. With its reliable build quality and gaming-specific features, the Razer Turret is the ultimate solution for those seeking gaming excellence on the couch beyond what a controller can offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are lap desks ergonomic? Yes, lap desks can be ergonomic. They can help maintain good posture while working on a laptop, reducing the risk of neck and back strain. However, it would be best to take regular breaks and stretch periodically. Do lap desks help with air circulation in laptops? Yes, lap desks can help with laptop air circulation. Raising the laptop off your lap allows for better airflow, which can help prevent overheating. Some lap desks even come with built-in fans for extra cooling. How do I use a lap desk? Using a lap desk is simple. You simply place it on your lap, then place your laptop on top. Some lap desks have extra features like a mouse pad or phone holder. Use these to keep your mouse and phone within easy reach while you work or play.



