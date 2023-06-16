On an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, use Apple's Find My app locate your lost Beats headphones. On any other device, log in to iCloud.com and select "Find My" to locate your headphones.

Earbuds and headphones are easy to lose, but more models now feature tracking features. Here’s how to find misplaced Beats or Beats Pro headphones using your iPhone or Android phone, or just about any other device.

Can You Track Beats Headphones?

Like AirPods, the iPhone, and other Apple gadgets it’s possible to locate your lost Beats headphones using Apple’s Find My network. For this to work, you’ll need to have a compatible model of Beats headphones. The feature works on the following models of headphones:

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds+

Beats Fit Pro

If you have a different model of headphones, you’ll have to find your missing headphones the old-fashioned way: by looking for them!

Use the Find My App to Locate Your Beats

Finding your lost Beats headphones is a lot like finding AirPods and other Apple products. You can do this easily using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer.

Your headphones will need to have been paired with a device that uses your Apple ID before you can do this. Once your Beats headphones are paired, you can use Find My on any device also linked to your Apple ID to find them (even if you haven’t used your headphones with this device in the past).

Launch Find My and tap on the “Device” tab at the bottom of the screen on an iPhone or iPad, or click on the “Devices” section in the sidebar of the Mac app. You should see a list of devices that you own appear. Tap or click on the headphones you would like to locate.

If a location is available, you will see your Beats headphones appear on the map. You can click on any other paired devices to do the same. Be aware that the location may be the last known place your headphones were recorded, and that this isn’t necessarily a real-time location.

You’ll see a time stamp that lets you know when the location was recorded.

Can You Find Beats on Android?

You can find your headphones on just about any device that has a web browser. If you don’t have a Mac or an iPhone, you can use the Find My app on iCloud.com instead. It works just like the standalone app does, and includes the same information about when your headphones were last detected in a location.

To do this, log in and click on the “Find My” app from the menu that appears. You can now use the drop-down selector at the top of the screen (labeled “All Devices”) to select your Beats (or any other paired) device.

Choosing Between Beats, AirPods, and Other Headphones

AirPods and Beats both work well on iPhone or iPad and Android devices. They offer fuss-free pairing on iPhone, simple Bluetooth pairing with Android and other devices, and include impressive active noise cancellation.

Despite this, neither are the be-all and end-all of wireless earbuds. Check our our top-rated wireless earbuds for iPhone and iPad, our top picks for Android users, and our favorite noise canceling headphones too.