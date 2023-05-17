Amazon’s Echo lineup started with a single speaker, and has grown to include smart displays, earbuds, and a lot more speakers. Two Echo devices are now receiving a refresh, and there’s a completely new speaker.

First, Amazon is introducing a completely new product (pictured above), the Echo Pop. It has a “custom-designed front-facing directional speaker” in a semi-circle design, as opposed to the Echo Dot and regular Echo speakers, which are omni-directional. It’s completely featureless, save for a light on the top that indicates notifications and Alexa speaking. Amazon says the speaker is great for bedrooms and small spaces, and there are the usual volume and mute buttons on the back. It can also function as a Wi-Fi extender for Eero networks, just like the Echo Dot.

The Echo Pop has an initial retail price of $40, which is $10 less than the regular price for the Echo Dot. It will probably go on sale constantly, like all the other Echo products. You can pre-order it now ahead of the May 31, 2023 release date.

There’s also an updated Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, priced at $89.99 and $99.99, respectively. Amazon says it’s 20% faster than the previous generation, and has a new speaker system with double the bass and clearer sound. There’s also still an optional stand that turns it into something closer to a tiny TV or monitor. The new models are arriving on May 31, 2023, and you can pre-order them now.

Finally, Amazon has released a new version of Echo Buds, the company’s wireless earbuds. It has 12mm dynamic drivers and a longer battery life — a full charge should give you five hours of playback until the buds need to go back in the case. The Echo Buds are on sale for $39.99 during the “limited-time introductory offer,” and the price will go up to $49.99 at some point. You can pre-order them now ahead of the June 7, 2023 release date.

Amazon is also still on the Matter train, even if said train has arguably gone off the rails. The Echo Pop and new Echo Show 5 both support Matter, “making it easy to connect and control compatible smart home products across various brands.”