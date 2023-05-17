Uber has probably become your “old reliable” for getting a drive from one place to the other. And while you can currently get one through the app, what happens if you don’t have mobile data? Luckily, Uber is getting a more old-school way of getting a ride.

Now, you can hail an Uber through the phone as well. To do it, just open your phone app and call 1-833-USE-UBER. From there, an Uber agent in English or Spanish will pick up your call and help you hail a ride or schedule one for a future time or date, right from the phone. Once your ride is confirmed, Uber will text you information about your ride, including the driver’s name, profile picture, license plate, and estimated time of arrival. When your ride arrives, Uber will send you another text message.

The only thing you can’t do through this method is in-app tips, but if you’d like to tip your driver, you can leave them a cash tip.

Uber had previously ran a trial for phone calls before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, it’s being rolled out more widely. So if you want to hail an Uber through your phone, make sure to keep that number saved.