The most likely fix for a "There was a problem resetting this PC" error is to run Command Prompt as administrator, enter the command "dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth", and reboot your PC. Then try a factory reset again.

Can’t reset your Windows PC as the “There Was a Problem Resetting This PC” error keeps cropping up? Worry not; there are ways to resolve this problem, so you can bring your system to the factory settings. We’ll show you multiple ways to get around this issue.

Why Can’t I Factory Reset My PC?

The most common reason you get the “problem resetting your PC” error is that your Windows image is corrupt. This corruption happens for various reasons, including viruses and malicious apps.

Other reasons for the error are that your Windows Recovery Environment is faulty, the changes you’ve made to your PC are incorrect, or your system’s core files are unusable.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About "Reset This PC" in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Ways to Resolve a “There Was a Problem Resetting This PC” Error

Since this error can occur for several different reasons, you’ll likely have to follow a few troubleshooting tips before you can fix your issue. We’ll start with the fix for the most common reason of this issue, so you can get your problem sorted out as soon as possible.

Fix Windows Image With DISM

When you get the above error, Microsoft recommends that you fix your local Windows image file. This will resolve the issue with various core system features, including the option that resets your PC.

You can fix a corrupt Windows image using the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) command, which you can run from a Command Prompt window.

To start, open your PC’s “Start” menu, find “Command Prompt”, and select “Run as Administrator.”

In the “User Account Control” prompt, choose “Yes.”

On the Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter:

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

Wait for the command to fix your Windows image. When that’s done, reboot your PC and retry resetting your PC.

Use Windows Startup Repair

Another way to possibly fix your “There Was a Problem Resetting Your PC” error is by using Windows’ Startup Repair tool. This tool helps resolve many issues with Windows’ startup, some of which may be causing your reset process to fail.

To do that on Windows 11, head into Settings > System > Recovery. Then, next to “Advanced Startup,” click “Restart Now.” Then, in the open prompt, choose “Restart Now.”

In Windows 10, navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. Here, in the “Advanced Startup” section, click “Restart Now.”

In the open menu, navigate to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options and click “Startup Repair.”

Follow the on-screen instructions to repair your system. When that’s done, you’re ready to reset your PC.

Restart Windows Recovery Environment (Win RE)

One item that can cause a “There Was a Problem Resetting Your PC” error is your Windows Recovery Environment. This service may be experiencing an issue, causing your reset process to fail.

In this case, stop and restart the service to possibly fix your issue.

To do that, open the “Start” menu, find “Command Prompt”, and select “Run as Administrator.” In the “User Account Control” prompt, choose “Yes.”

In Command Prompt, type the following command and press Enter. This command stops Windows RE.

reagentc /disable

Start Windows RE by issuing the following command:

reagentc /enable

Try resetting your PC now.

Use System Restore

One reason you get an error while resetting your PC is that the recent changes made to your PC are incorrect. You can fix that by rolling back your changes using Windows’ System Restore tool. This tool restores your system to a restore point created in the past, undoing your changes.

To use it, open the “Start” menu, find “Recovery,” and select it. Then, choose “Open System Restore.”

In System Restore, select “Next.” Choose the most recent restore point on the list and click “Next.”

Begin restoring your PC by selecting “Finish.”

When you’ve restored your PC, start the reset process.

Fresh Install Windows 10 or Windows 11

If all else fails to fix your “There Was a Problem Resetting Your PC” error, do a clean install of Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system on your computer. Not only will this reset your PC, but it’ll also wipe off all your data including your apps, settings, and other files. You can then start customizing your system from scratch.

We’ve written guides on how to install Windows 11 and Windows 10, so check those out to learn how to perform the procedure. Once that’s done, you’ll have a clean slate to work with.