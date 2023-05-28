Handheld gaming PCs are a fantastic innovation, bringing the power and flexibility of PC gaming into a form factor that fits in your hands. But this portability brings a particular challenge: good battery life. The answer? A trusty power bank.

Let’s Face it: Handheld PCs Have Terrible Battery Life

If you’re a handheld gaming PC owner, you’ve likely already encountered the device’s greatest Achilles heel: the battery life. While these miniaturized machines pack a punch in terms of power and performance, they often struggle to maintain a solid battery life. This is an issue that many users have grappled with since the inception of these devices and recent powerhouse machines such as the ASUS ROG Ally can eat through their batteries in less than an hour at full performance. Yikes!

Handheld PCs are power-hungry beasts. The high-end CPUs and GPUs necessary for PC-quality gaming require a lot of energy, and the small form factor of handheld devices means there isn’t much space for a large battery. That’s why even the best handheld gaming PCs can only deliver a few hours of gaming (with careful setup) before needing a recharge.

You Need a Bag Anyway, So Put a Powerbank in There

Let’s be honest, when you’re packing your handheld gaming PC, you’re likely already carrying a bag because it sure ain’t going in your pockets. So, why not add a powerbank to your kit?

Portable powerbanks have become a staple accessory for most tech enthusiasts, and their usefulness cannot be overstated. These handy gadgets are not only compact and lightweight, but they can also hold impressive amounts of charge, giving your handheld PC the extra juice it needs when it’s running low. At the same time, it’s not a device-specific solution, so you can use that extra energy to charge your other stuff too in a pinch.

Adding a powerbank to your travel bag means that you won’t have to worry about finding a power outlet mid-game or cutting your gaming session short. You can plug in your handheld PC into the powerbank and continue gaming.

Powerbanks Can Unlock Great Performance On the Go

With a powerbank in your arsenal, your handheld gaming PC can perform at its peak, even when you’re on the move. This is because handheld PCs, like many laptops, often throttle their performance when running on battery power to conserve energy. But when connected to a powerbank, these devices can use their full processing power without worrying about draining the battery, assuming the power bank you go for can supply that power fast enough.

Not only does this mean you get the best possible gaming experience, but it also means you can take more demanding games on the go and enjoy them for a usable amount of time.

You Have to Choose the Right Power Bank

It’s important to note that not all powerbanks are created equal. Some are better suited to charging smartphones and tablets, while others are capable of charging power-hungry devices like handheld gaming PCs.

When picking which power bank to buy for your handheld PC, a few things are important to consider:

Which fast charging standard does the power bank support? Choose one that works with your handheld PC.

How much extra time will it provide? For example, if you have a 40 Wh internal battery and add a 100 Wh power bank, in theory your total run time should triple since you now have 140 Wh of power, minus some efficiency and voltage conversion overheads.

Given current battery technology, we think that everyone should have a sizable power bank when our and about, but for handheld PC users in particular, it can transform your gaming system from a one-hour wonder, to a AAA marathon machine.