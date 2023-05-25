MMO or MOBA mice aren't just for gamers. Their comfort, programmable buttons, and customization options make them a fantastic choice for anyone looking to turbocharge their productivity.

Why would an MMO or MOBA gaming mouse be of interest to a productivity powerhouse like yourself? Easy: they pack a bunch of features that could streamline your workflow. Let’s explore why this could be your next best productivity tool.

What’s So Special About an MMO/MOBA Mouse?

MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) mice are not just your run-of-the-mill pointing devices; they’re precision tools engineered for gamers who need the extra edge to win. These mice have customizable sensitivity settings, multiple programmable buttons, and ergonomic designs. As it turns out, all of these are also fantastic for productivity. Let’s break it down.

Reason 1: Built For Long-term Comfort

When it comes to productivity, comfort is a must. If a tool causes discomfort, it’s going to hinder your performance. MMO and MOBA mice are built to endure hours of intense gaming, making them ideal for long work hours.

These mice usually boast ergonomic designs that are a joy to hold, significantly reducing the risk of discomfort or repetitive strain injuries. They’re often equipped with textured grips and dedicated resting zones for your fingers, ensuring precision control and less fatigue even after hours of use. If it can handle several consecutive no-sleep days of World of Warcraft, it can handle your spreadsheets.

Reason 2: Programmable Buttons up the Wazoo

One of the hallmarks of MMO and MOBA mice is the abundant array of programmable buttons. Originally designed to give gamers quick access to crucial in-game actions, these buttons can be repurposed in a productivity context.

Imagine programming these buttons to perform common tasks such as copying, pasting, or undoing an action. Or even more complex macros that execute a sequence of actions with a single click. This means less time fiddling around with keyboard shortcuts and more time focusing on your work.

Note: Since these devices have so many custom buttons, you’ll usually need to use special software that comes with your mouse to program the buttons to your specifications. If you’re using something other than Windows, make sure the software is available for the OS or device of your choice.

Reason 3: Crazy Customizability

Customizability is another major selling point of MMO or MOBA mice. They often come with the aforementioned proprietary software that allows users to tweak everything from the mouse’s sensitivity to its LED lights’ color (if it has any). This level of customization lets you fine-tune your mouse to match your work style, further enhancing your productivity perfectly.

Some MMO and MOBA can be physically customized with different button plates, or ergonomic adjustments such as button position sliders.

The Best MMO Rodents To Get You Started

Convinced that an MMO or MOBA mouse might be the productivity upgrade you need? Here are a few top contenders:

Logitech G600: A true powerhouse, the G600 features 20 programmable buttons and a “G-shift” button that doubles the functionality. So you can play it like a mouse-shaped accordion once you get the hang of it. Of course, Logitech’s famous ergonomics are present and correct as well.

Logitech G600 The Logitech G600 was made for MMO players with its 20 programmable buttons, low latency inputs, and solid build quality.

Razer Naga Pro: The Naga Pro offers extreme customization with three interchangeable side plates, each with a different number of buttons. There’s a V2 model, but its extra cost is hard to justify.

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB: The Scimitar Pro RGB sets itself apart with a 12-button slider on the side that can be adjusted to fit your hand’s size.

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB - MMO Gaming Mouse Mice may not be what Corsair are known for, but don't underestimate these piratical rodents.

Remember, the most productive mouse is the one that suits you. So, don’t be afraid to test drive a few before settling on the one that’s right for you.