It’s not rare to come across tiny PCs that are rather underpowered. If you want something powerful, and the price is not a problem, HP just released what could very well be some of the most powerful tiny PCs out there.

HP has just renewed its range of tiny PCs, which includes the HP Pro Mini 400 G9, the Elite Mini 600 G9, the Elite Mini 800 G9, and the Chromebox Enterprise G4. Let’s start with the first three, as they’re probably the ones more likely to catch your eye.

All three computers are now equipped with Intel’s range of 13th gen CPUs, with the Elite Mini 800 being able to handle the more powerful 65W chips. We don’t know exactly which processors these computers go up to, but we would be surprised if we don’t have at least an i7 or an i9 in these, especially given the price.

These computers also support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM through a pair of SODIMM slots, and they also support m.2 storage and also have a 2.5-inch drive bay for fitting either an SSD or a mechanical hard drive. They also support plenty of connectivity, including several USB ports and video outputs.

Then, we have the Chromebox Enterprise G4, which, as you might be able to guess by the name, is a tiny PC that uses ChromeOS instead of Windows or traditional desktop Linux. CPU options for this one range from a Celeron 7305 all the way up to a Core i7-1365U. You also get up to 64GB of eMMC storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a handful of USB ports and video outputs.

The HP Pro Mini 400 G9, the Elite Mini 600 G9, and the Elite Mini 800 G9 will start at $759, $989, and $1,029, with the two former ones releasing in July and the latter launching this month. The Chromebox Enterprise G4 is due later this month, although we don’t have pricing details for that one.