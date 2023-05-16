Dell sells some of the best laptops around, especially its XPS lineup. The company has now introduced a few new models aimed at productivity work.

Dell has a trio of new laptops depending on what you want. The Inspiron 16 Plus is at the top of the group, with a starting price of $1,2999 — well within the range of a MacBook Air. It comes with up to a 120Hz 16-inch display and has the option to add NVIDIA’s RTX graphics, with the top option being the RTX 4060.

Are you more of a 2-in-1 person? The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 will be a great fit for your bag, with a hinge that folds back completely and lets you use the laptop as a tablet. All three laptops can be purchased with a choice of either AMD Ryzen 7000 chips or Intel Core 13th gen chips, so no matter whether you’re team Intel or AMD, there’s a laptop here for you. Other supported features across all laptops include support for Dolby Atmos audio and, for PCs powered by Intel processors, Intel Evo certification that ensures these laptops are meeting Intel’s strict requirements.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts at $799, while the 16-inch version goes up to $949. The Inspiron 16 Plus will set you back $1,299, with the RTX 4060-powered model going all the way up to $1,649.