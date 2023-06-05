The "1% lows" and "0.1% lows" refer to the lowest frame rates a player experiences during 1% and 0.1% of gameplay, respectively. These metrics, which highlight potential stuttering or lagging issues, provide a more comprehensive understanding of game performance than average frame rate alone.

If you’re a hardcore PC gamer or even a casual one, you’ve probably heard of the term “1% lows.” and “0.1% lows” But what does this term mean, and why does it matter? Buckle up, because it’s lesson time.

What Is a 1% or 0.1% Low?

The term “1% lows” refers to the lowest frame rates you experience 1% of the time during your gameplay. Similarly, the “0.1% low” refers to the lowest frame rates (FPS) you experience 0.1% of the time.

These metrics provide a more holistic understanding of the gaming experience than just the average frame rate, as they give insight into the worst-case scenarios. They help identify instances of stuttering or lagging, which might significantly impair gameplay, even if the average frame rate seems satisfactory.

The Basics of Frame Rate

Before understanding the relevance of 1% lows, it’s essential to understand what frame rate is. In simple terms, the frame rate is the number of frames or images that your computer’s GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) can render and display on the screen in one second. This is typically measured in frames per second (FPS).

A higher frame rate generally equates to smoother gameplay. However, consistency in frame rates is just as important. Having an average of 60 FPS doesn’t mean much if your game keeps dropping to 20 FPS at crucial moments, causing stuttering and potentially affecting your gaming experience.

This is where the concept of 1% lows and 0.1% lows comes into play. They help gauge this consistency or lack thereof.

What Does Your Low Score Mean?

Now that we’ve established 1% lows and 0.1% lows, it’s time to interpret what these numbers mean for your gaming experience.

If your 1% low is close to your average FPS, that’s excellent news. It means that your game’s performance is consistent, and you’re unlikely to notice noticeable frame rate drops. However, if your 1% or 0.1% low is significantly lower than your average, you’re encountering considerable frame rate drops during gameplay, leading to potential stuttering or lagging.

These sudden drops, especially during critical gameplay moments, can detrimentally affect your experience. Therefore, it’s not just about chasing the highest average FPS—but also about minimizing these lows.

How to Get Better 1% and 0.1% Lows

Getting better 1% and 0.1% lows in game benchmarks or live performance counters ensures that your PC’s performance is stable and consistent. Here are a few steps you can take:

Upgrade your hardware: In many cases, low frame rates are due to inadequate hardware. Consider upgrading your GPU or CPU if they’re outdated. Sometimes, a faster SSD or more RAM can also help.

Optimize game settings: Not all games are well-optimized for every system. Experiment with the graphics settings in your game to find a balance between visual quality and performance.

Keep your drivers updated: Graphics drivers are updated regularly with optimizations for new games. Make sure you're using the latest versions.

Limit background applications: Running too many applications in the background can take up valuable system resources. Close unnecessary programs before starting your game.

Overclock your hardware: If you're comfortable with the risks, overclocking your GPU or CPU can provide a performance boost. Be aware, though, that this can potentially damage your hardware and void warranties.

Improve system cooling: Speaking of heat, better cooling solutions can help your hardware perform more consistently, leading to better 1% and 0.1% lows. This could involve installing more or better fans, using a high-quality thermal paste, or even switching to liquid cooling.

Tweak your power settings: In your system's power settings, you may have the option to prioritize performance. This could potentially improve your lows.

Update your game: Last but not least, ensure that your games are up-to-date. Developers frequently release patches that can improve performance and resolve issues.

You don’t need to do all of these things, of course, and starting with the cheapest and easiest methods (such as dialing down game settings) makes the most sense. Once you have those FPS lows closer to your average FPS, you’ll definitely feel a massive qualitative leap in your gaming experience.