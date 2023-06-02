Two-picture TVs aimed to provide simultaneous viewing experiences for two viewers on a single screen. Despite the novel concept and applications for gaming, these TVs didn't gain widespread adoption due to high costs, limited use cases, and the rise of alternative devices.

In the ever-evolving landscape of television technology, certain innovations capture the public imagination for a brief moment before quietly receding into the annals of tech history. One such innovation was the two-picture TV. So, what happened to this promising feature?

Two-Picture TVs: How They Work

Two-Picture TVs were designed to allow two viewers to watch different channels or sources on the same screen simultaneously. This was achieved through a feature that Sony called SimulView. Unlike traditional Picture-in-Picture (PiP), where one image was inset in a smaller frame over the main image, SimulView presented two separate, full-screen images.

The technology relied on active shutter 3D technology. The TV would rapidly alternate between two different full-screen images. When combined with specially designed glasses, each viewer would only see one image, effectively giving them their own screen.

Famous Examples

The Sony PlayStation 3D Display is the most well-known example of a two-picture TV. Released in 2011, this 24-inch display was primarily aimed at gamers. It enabled two players to game simultaneously on the same screen but viewing their own independent full-screen images. This innovative feature eliminated the need for the traditional split-screen multiplayer gaming modes and offered each player a more immersive experience.

However, Sony wasn’t the only company to dabble in two-picture TV technology. Other manufacturers also introduced models with similar capabilities, although these did not gain as much traction or fame.

LG’s Dual Play technology, found in some of their 3D TVs such as the LG CINEMA 3D TV, is another prime example. This technology utilized the TV’s 3D functionality to display two separate 2D images simultaneously. Each player would wear a different set of polarized glasses that would only allow them to see their specific image, effectively turning the TV into a dual-screen display for multiplayer gaming.

Why Didn’t Anyone Buy Them?

Despite the novel appeal of two-picture TVs, they didn’t quite hit the mark in the consumer market, for several reasons.

Firstly, the cost was a significant factor. The technology was expensive, putting it beyond the reach of many consumers. People also needed to invest in multiple pairs of special glasses, adding to the overall cost.

Secondly, the use case was quite niche. While the feature was compelling for gamers, the general TV viewing audience found fewer applications for it. Most households didn’t have a need to watch two different channels simultaneously. This was several years after modern smartphones and modern streaming services had launched, so people could already watch multiple shows at once in the same room using different devices.

Could Two-Picture Tech Make a Comeback?

While the specific two-picture technology employed in TVs like the Sony PlayStation 3D Display might not make a comeback, the spirit of simultaneous content consumption isn’t going anywhere.

For example, Samsung’s Multi View feature allows users to split their TV screen into multiple sections, each displaying content from a different source. This allows you to watch a TV show, keep an eye on a sports game, and scroll through social media, all on the same screen.

Additionally, VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) technologies offer even more personalized viewing experiences. With VR, each person can have their own immersive “screen,” watching whatever they like, independent of others in the room.