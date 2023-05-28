Billions of people use Google Maps to explore the world and get turn-by-turn navigation directions every month. But its popularity has made it a prime target for scammers.

Scammers on Google Maps

Here are five of the most common scams on Google Maps and how you can identify and avoid them.

Get Listed in Google Maps

A listing on Google Maps is quite helpful for any business. It helps customers discover the business and know when and how to reach them. Malicious actors know this, and they capitalize on small businesses’ relative unfamiliarity with how Google Maps listings work. So they approach their victims with schemes about getting them listed on Google Maps and sometimes even pitching a prominent position.

But all these services come with a price tag, even though anyone can list a business on Google Maps for free. And there is no way to gain a prominent position apart from buying Google Maps ad space. So unsuspecting businesses end up paying money to scammers for something that is free or impossible to do.

Listing Verification Scam

Another related scam to the Google Maps listings is the verification scam. In this scam, fraudsters contact businesses and claim their Google Maps listing is not verified or confirmed. A scammer will claim that if the business doesn’t pay money to get it verified, its listing will be removed.

The prospect of losing a Google Maps listing is worrisome to any business. So the unsuspecting businesses end up paying the scammer. But anyone can verify a Google Maps listing in a few steps and free of charge. Plus, Google doesn’t randomly delete business listings from Maps. If it ever does a spring cleaning, listing owners will get sufficient time to verify their listings.

Fake Business Contacts

In order to keep its information accurate and up-to-date, Google Maps allows its users to suggest edits to business listings. Unfortunately, scammers use this feature and replace the contact details of businesses with fake information. And when an unsuspecting Maps user reaches out to the fake contact information, whether a phone number or email address, they are duped into providing their personal information, including banking details, if the business they are contacting is a bank. There are numerous cases of unfortunate victims losing a significant amount of money to scammers after calling a fake business contact.

Fake Businesses

Besides adding fake contact details to an existing, legitimate listing, scammers create completely fake business listings to lure unsuspecting consumers. Fake listings are typically created for businesses like towing services, repairmen, and contractors, to which customers typically turn in the case of an emergency. But they end up reaching the scammers, who either sell the lead to another business or deliver shoddy service despite charging exorbitant amounts of money. If you encounter a fake business listing, it’s a good idea to report it.

Bulk Negative Ratings on Business Listings

In another Google Maps scam, fraudsters extort businesses in the service industry, such as restaurants, with the threat of leaving many negative reviews on the business’s Google Maps listing. The scam typically starts with a barrage of negative reviews on a business listing and is followed by an email demanding payment with a threat of more negative reviews.

According to the New York Times, this kind of threat can be especially tough for small businesses since Google may be slow to handle requests to remove such reviews.

How to Avoid Google Maps Scams

As a regular Google Maps user or business owner, you’ll likely encounter a scammer or two occasionally. But if you remember a few things, you can avoid becoming a victim.

Remember, Google Maps Doesn’t Charge Money

Whether you’re creating a business listing, verifying it, or updating it, Google doesn’t charge any money. So if you encounter someone claiming to be from Google and asking for money to do something for you on Google Maps, that person is a scammer, and it’s best to stay away.

Don’t Blindly Trust the Information on Maps Listings

While Google Maps listings are an easy way to get a business’s contact details, it’s best to confirm those details from the business’s official website. But if there is no website, you can always read the reviews on that listing. Also, in the case of fake contact details, there is a good chance that other people have left comments about that. So someone else’s misfortune can act as a warning for you. You can also search for the same information from other sources on the web or reach out to the business’s social media handles.

Don’t Rush

Whenever you feel something is wrong, the golden rule is to slow down and think things through. The same is applicable in the case of Google Maps. Scammers like to create a sense of urgency but don’t fall into that trap. Instead, ask questions, think, and research before taking a step.

Don’t Share Personal or Banking Information

Never share your personal details or private banking information with anyone you have just found on Google Maps or the web at large. If you feel something is suspicious, reach out to the business through official channels.

Don’t Call Numbers Mentioned in Pictures or Comments

When scammers are unable to edit a business listing to include fake details, they resort to leaving fake phone numbers in pictures or comments/reviews of that listing. A novice Google Maps user may believe these are official numbers, but they are not. Even if the comment says that it’s an official number, don’t trust it. A business can edit its listing to include the correct phone number; they don’t have to put the contact details in comments or photos.

Be Wary of Lofty Promises

Google will never call you promising a prominent placement in Google Maps, search, or other services. And as mentioned earlier, Google won’t certainly charge for anything. So you can disregard any such calls.

Unfortunately, Google Maps isn’t the only place where scammers are lurking to dupe unsuspecting users. Find out how scammers operate on Facebook Marketplace, Linkedin, or WhatsApp.