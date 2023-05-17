Mother’s Day might have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still good gadget deals out there. With these sales, you’ll be able to save large chunks of cash on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, WD_BLACK’s highly rated internal gaming SSD, a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 For $1349.99 ($450 Off) — Lowest Price Ever

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 is one of the best foldable phones of 2023, and for a limited time you’ll be able to buy it for 25% off the usual cost, its lowest price tag ever. It boasts the ability to open two apps side-by-side at once and has impressive battery life, making it more than capable of lasting an entire day on a single charge. The 50-megapixel camera guarantees crisp, colorful photos, even when zoomed in to 30x its standard focal length. These features combined with its ability to pair with an S Pen for note-taking or drawing means the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 gives you the best of both worlds– the portability and convenience of a smartphone with the power and functionality of a tablet.

Save 82% On Private Internet Access VPN, and Get Three Months Free (Sponsored)

You wouldn’t hand your personal information to a stranger on the street, so why give it to your internet service provider? Private Internet Access VPN encrypts your internet traffic to secure your privacy and hide your online data from prying eyes. Sign up today to save 82% on a two-year plan, and get three months of service for free.

Private Internet Access VPN is a robust military-grade VPN service with NextGen servers established in 84 countries worldwide and all throughout the United States. It’s built on a no-logs policy verified in court and by third party auditors, meaning they’ll never track your browsing history, leaving you open to search the web without big brother looking over your shoulder. Not only is Private Internet Access VPN compatible with an unlimited number of devices on all major platforms — including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, and more — it also works seamlessly with all major streaming services so that you can enjoy region-locked content worldwide.

Subscribe to Private Internet Access VPN today and save 82% on a two-year plan, bringing your final price down to just $2.11 a month, and you’ll even get three months of service for free. While this special offer is valid from today through June 10, 2023, your online data is open to your ISP, browser manufacturers, and more right now. Sign up with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, plus 24/7 available customer support, and protect your online footprint with Private Internet Access VPN.

WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD For $54.99 ($14.64 Off) — Lowest Price Ever

There’s no such thing as too much storage space for your favorite video games, and solid-state drives are one of the best ways of providing that extra space while giving your games a performance boost as well. Not only is the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD a top-notch, highly rated internal gaming SSD but you can now buy it now at its all-time lowest price. On sale with a storage capacity of 1TB or 2TB, it’s compatible with laptops and desktops alike. And with impressive speeds of up to 5,150MB/s, the WD_BLACK SN770 will have your favorite game loaded and ready to go before you know it.

More Deals This Week

Looking to get a jump on some Memorial Day sales? Maybe you want to get Father’s Day squared away ahead of schedule? Check out these deals on sleep headphones, mini PCs, Bluetooth speakers, and more.