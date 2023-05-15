There are very few things that are as annoying as trying to type something on a tablet. If you’re holding it with both of your hands, it can be hard to reach the keyboard keys with your thumbs. Luckily, the Gboard keyboard has a solution, which is now rolling out to Android tablets.

Split keyboard mode in Gboard originally arrived on foldable phones last year. It can split your keyboard into two parts on the left and right of your screen, which you can easily reach using your thumbs. It came extremely in handy for those who wanted to type on their foldables’ big screen, and now, it’s coming to Android tablets as well.

We should remember Google is also actively trying to revitalize Android tablets — after all, Google not only launched a foldable phone but also its first tablet in years. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that the timing for this rollout is related to that device’s launch. Google’s push is towards big-screen devices in general, and Gboard was one of the first devices to get adapted to big screens. It was just a matter of time before it made it to tablets as well.

This change is reported to be live on the Beta version, and it should roll out to the stable version soon enough as well.