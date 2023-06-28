What to Look for in an Under-Desk Footrest in 2023

Spending more than a couple of hours at a desk can result in various areas of your body feeling uncomfortable. Not to mention, it’s not very ergonomic to stay in a position that our bodies aren’t designed to be in for prolonged periods of time. This can affect a person’s overall posture.

An under-desk footrest is recommended for an ergonomic setup that will help reduce back strain and other pains. This is especially true for shorter people who may need to sit in different positions on their chairs so their feet can touch the ground.

Since an under-desk footrest is designed to place your feet on, you should find one that suits your height and office setup. A height adjustable one, for example, may be better for shorter people, whereas a heated under-desk footrest may be more suited to someone with certain health issues or those who are pregnant.

To help with blood flow and circulation, changing the position of your hips, feet, ankles, etc is important. A footrest should be comfortable, suitable for your space, and ultimately durable so that you don’t need to keep splashing your cash.

There are a wide range of under-desk footrests available to purchase, from trendy wooden footrests to indulgent memory foam footrests. Depending on your budget and requirements, there is something to fit your needs.

Best Under-Desk Footrest Overall: ErgoFoam

Pros ✓ Not too expensive

Not too expensive ✓ Adjustable

Adjustable ✓ Variety of styles/colors available

Variety of styles/colors available ✓ Comfortable Cons ✗ Only two height adjustments

Made from high-quality foam, the ErgoFoam under-desk footrest is ideal if you’re looking for decent support and a comfortable place to rest your feet. Due to the design, the ErgoFoam maintains its shape over time, and its non-slip underside makes it great value for money.

The ErgoFoam comprises two parts—a two-inch base and a top dome. This means you can adjust the height of the footrest between 3.9 inches and 5.9 inches, which is ideal for shorter people, sharing with family, or transporting between office spaces. Similarly, you can easily remove the bottom half and use this under-desk footrest as a rocker, ensuring your feet move for increased circulation.

For those who want to style their under-desk footrest with their decor, the ErgoFoam comes in black, gray, and navy blue. There’s also a mesh version of the same model, ideal if you have pets or work in a warmer environment. All options are machine washable, which is handy if you use it regularly.

Priced affordably, this comfortable under-desk footrest will last you a long time and offer the support you need while working from home or at the office. It’s easy to maintain and takes seconds to place in your chosen area.

Best Under-Desk Footrest Overall ErgoFoam Footrest This under-desk footrest has two adjustable heights, designed with a soft foam that maintains its shape.

Best Budget Under-Desk Footrest: StepLively

Pros ✓ Budget-friendly

Budget-friendly ✓ Two length sizes available

Two length sizes available ✓ Soft material

Soft material ✓ Anti-slip Cons ✗ Not height adjustable

The 17-inch StepLively footrest is perfect if you’re on a budget, but still want to take care of your posture. It comes in three colors (black, gray, and blue) and is available in a 17-inch or 20-inch size. Both offer 5 inches of height overall.

The breathable mesh covers the high-density memory foam cushion, supported by an anti-slip design at the bottom. Despite the low price, it’s been thought out well, making it a simple solution if you’re experiencing achy limbs or back troubles at your desk. It’s also incredibly easy to transport if you want to use it with you wherever you go.

Thanks to the soft material, the StepLively can be used with or without shoes. Some footrests aren’t comfortable enough to use barefoot, but this under-desk footrest is. Underneath, the non-slip beads provide extra friction so that you can use the StepLively on hardwood or carpeted flooring.

However, there is a downside to the StepLively compared to some under-desk footrests. This one isn’t adjustable, so it’s likely better suited for taller individuals who don’t need the extra height.

Whether you need support for your knees when you’re working on the laptop on your bed, somewhere comfortable to rest your feet while binge-watching shows or need a more ergonomic setup at your computer, the StepLively is great value for money.

Best Budget Under-Desk Footrest StepLively Footrest The StepLively footrest is great if you're on a budget. It comes in two length sizes and is filled with soft memory foam.

Best Adjustable Under-Desk Footrest: Humanscale

Pros ✓ Stylish design

Stylish design ✓ Adjustable by 3 inches

Adjustable by 3 inches ✓ Non-slip

Non-slip ✓ Rocking function Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Not to be used with bare feet

The Humanscale is a large wooden under-desk footrest supported by ball-bearing rollers so you can rock your feet back and forth. By moving your feet while at your desk, you can improve circulation. However, due to the non-slip grip on the platform’s top, using the Humanscale with shoes on is recommended since the surface is rough.

You can easily adjust this under-desk footrest between 3.75 inches and 6.75 inches. The different height adjustments are perfect if you use different chairs while working or move between the couch and your desk. To adjust the height, loosen the side knobs, then pull them up or down. It’s pretty easy to do, but it takes a little more time to adjust compared to other under-desk footrests.

If you’re looking for a stylish under-desk footrest, you’ll be hard-pushed to find something better than the Humanscale. Similarly, the solid wood construction makes it sturdy and durable, so even though it’s an expensive initial investment, it will last a long time.

However, the make of this footrest limits being able to transport it too far. Though moving it from room to room can be done, you won’t want to carry it on your commute to work.

With a supportive rocking function, the Humanscale footrest is ideal for trying different angles and stretching your legs. It’s suitable for shorter and taller people thanks to its height adjustment but it will cost you a pretty penny initially.

Best Adjustable Under-Desk Footrest Humanscale FM 300 Stylish, sturdy, and durable, the Humanscale is a solid footrest that can be adjusted by 3 inches.

Best Heated Under-Desk Footrest: MyPlace

Pros ✓ Six-height adjustable

Six-height adjustable ✓ Detachable electric foot warmer

Detachable electric foot warmer ✓ Well priced Cons ✗ Uncomfortable without the heat pad

Ergonomics while sitting at a desk are important, even more so when you are pregnant or have circulation issues. Heat can help alleviate symptoms when sitting for too long, so the MyPlace ergonomic footrest is a worthy and affordable investment.

MyPlace comes with a detachable heat pad, adjustable from 80 degrees Fahrenheit to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, atop a six-height adjustable base. Using the knob on both sides, similar to the Humanscale, you can easily adjust the height between 3.5 to 7.5 inches. The leather fabric on the heat pad is comfortable, but as expected, it can be a little sticky when it heats up.

The silicone non-slip bottom ensures the MyPlace stays in place so you can sit comfortably, knowing your feet won’t budge. Similarly, the non-slip velcro is easy to apply and remove when you want the heat pad on the footrest.

Without the heat pad, this under-desk footrest has a bobbling surface that will be uncomfortable without shoes. Although it’s advertised as designed to be a massager, those with tickly feet may think otherwise.

The MyPlace certainly isn’t an under-desk footrest that will wow you with its style. But its hard, durable plastic design means it’s very sturdy and isn’t too expensive either. Simply apply the heat pad when you want extra relief, and plug it into your normal power outlet. Be mindful, though, you may end up with trailing cables depending on where your socket is.

Best Heated Under-Desk Footrest MyPlace Footrest With six height adjustments and a heated pad, the MyPlace footrest is ideal for those with circulatory issues or people who are pregnant.

Best Under-Desk Footrest For Shorter People: VIVO

Pros ✓ Height adjustable

Height adjustable ✓ Anti-slip

Anti-slip ✓ Wipe-clean surface Cons ✗ Not as ergonomic due to flat surface

Although the VIVO is primarily designed for standing desks, it also works great for shorter people thanks to its plethora of height adjustments. The 9.8 x 15.7-inch platform offers plenty of space for your feet to use it with or without shoes on. It can be adjusted from 5 inches up to 10.25 inches, so there’s plenty of wiggle room, depending on your requirements.

No tools are necessary here, so if you need to transport the VIVO and want to take it apart for traveling, it’s easy to put it back together in seconds. Height adjustment is easy too, and if you wanted to, you could use the footrest without the frame if you wanted to raise your feet off the ground only slightly.

Since it’s common for shorter people’s feet to be unable to touch the ground when positioned in an ergonomic chair, this portable under-desk footrest makes for a great investment. The various height adjustments should offer what you need, whether on the couch or at your desk. And, if you want to use it under a standing desk, it saves having to purchase a separate footrest.

While the surface is easy to wipe clean, it can be cold on the feet if you don’t wear socks or shoes. Similarly, due to the flatter surface when compared to other under-desk footrests, it’s not as ergonomic as some alternatives. Though, it does offer a good basis to work from, which you could easily enhance with a softer surface like a small pad.

Best Under-Desk Footrest For Shorter People VIVO Footrest This height adjustable platform is perfect for shorter people who need more versatility. It also comes with a convenient padded carry handle for transport.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I get a footrest for under my desk? Posture is important. Maintaining the correct posture ensures you limit pain from sitting at a desk for long periods of time. A footrest can help to alleviate aches, pain, and fatigue that result from staying in one place for too long. What is the best height for my under-desk footrest? It depends on your height, but generally, it's advised to opt for a footrest between 2 and 5 inches. You should be able to rest your feet without strain, and in a slightly downward position. Do under-desk footrests help with posture? Remaining in a neutral position is key to maintaining posture. A footrest allows you to maintain this position while sitting or standing at your desk.