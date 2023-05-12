Tabs in web browsers are great, but what if everything could be tabs? That’s possible with Groupy 2, now in beta testing for Windows 10 and 11.

The utility is being developed by Stardock, the same company behind Start11 and other excellent applications. It’s an updated version of the original Groupy, which was designed for Windows 7, 8, and 10 and initially released in 2018. Groupy 2 is advertised as “the only universal grouping experience for Windows,” with the ability to move different applications into a combined window with a tab switcher. For example, you could have a single window with tabs for an Excel document and File Explorer.

The new version has a few organizational upgrades over the original release. Stardock said in a blog post, “The new Groupings feature for Groupy 2 allows the user to save a group of applications together, pin them to the taskbar, and then launch them all at once — tabbed together and ready to go — with just a single click. The new Accents feature simplifies the process of adding a touch of color to a tab, making it easy to associate a specific task or assignment with a particular color.” Groupy 2 is also fully optimized for Windows 11, with an updated interface design and improved integration with the File Explorer.

You can buy Groupy 2 from Stardock’s website for $6.99, a temporary discount from the usual cost of $9.99. That’s a one-time purchase and supports up to 5 active installs — not a bad deal at all.

Source: Stardock