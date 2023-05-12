Amazon announced in March that it was expanding its QLED Fire TV models with three more sizes available. The new versions are now available, giving you more options for a high-quality but affordable smart TV.

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED TVs are now available in three more screen sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. All three models feature stunning 4K QLED displays, promising lifelike colors and cinematic picture quality. They come with Fire TV Ambient Experience, a gallery mode that will turn your TV into an “always-smart device” with a selection of gallery images and Alexa widgets, and Fire TV channels, which are ad-supported and give you access to a selection of content, including news, sports highlights, and more.

Amazon Fire TV 55 Omni QLED Series 4K UHD This TV by Amazon has a 55-inch QLED screen, a 4K resolution, and a relatively affordable $599 price point. The software experience is, of course, Amazon's own Fire TV.

As for the actual screen in these, they support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ, as well as adaptive brightness and full-array local dimming in the bigger models. They’re some of the more affordable QLED TVs out there, making for a worthy addition to your living room.

You can now get these TVs starting at $449 for the 43-inch version, $529 for the 50-inch version, and $599 for the 55-inch version.