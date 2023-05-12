Google revealed its concept for web searches with generative AI responses earlier this week, at Google I/O. Here’s how you can try it out when it’s available.

Google has set up a waitlist for Search Labs, the program that will give people access to generative AI search and other experimental features. If you want to join the waitlist, just go to the Google Labs site and click the join button on the page. You’ll need to be logged in with a Google account, and some accounts are not eligible — my Google Workspace account throws up an error on the page.

Web searches with generative AI, or “Search Generative Experience” as Google is calling it, display AI generated results above the traditional list of web links. The AI answers have buttons for possible follow-up questions, or the ability to ask your own question based on the answer. There are also buttons for possible follow-up questions, or the ability to ask your own question based on the answer, and different layouts depending on the topic. For example, searching for the best commuter bike displays something closer to the existing Google Shopping link carousel in web search.

We’ll have to wait and see if the real AI search features live up to Google’s hype. There’s not a firm timeline for the rollout right now, but once you join the waitlist, Google will notify you when you can test the Search Generative Experience.