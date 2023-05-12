Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still struggling to think of the perfect gift, Samsung may have you covered. As part of its Mother’s Day celebration, Samsung is offering discounts on much of its product line until May 13. Whether you’re shopping for a new mom in need of convenient tech or want to gift your matriarch something to enhance her self-care, this limited-time sale can help.

Samsung is pulling out all the stops for its Mother’s Day sale, with discounts applied to wearables, smartphones, televisions, appliances, and so much more. Maybe the mother figure in your life can benefit from Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum, on sale with Object Recognition functionality for $999.99 ($300 off). There’s also a cheaper version with Intelligent Power Control, on sale for $249.99 ($350 off). Does mom love getting lost in her favorite songs? Then she’ll be delighted by a new pair of Galaxy Buds Live, available for $99 ($50 off), or a comfortable pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro for $199.99 ($30 off).

Mother’s Day Sale | Save Hundreds on Great Tech | Samsung

You’ll need to act fast to secure these wonderful savings and gift mom tech that can simplify her life. Shop before end-of-day on May 13, and you can grab a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $1,079.99 ($120 off) to thank mom for all she’s done throughout the years. There’s much to shop through, ensuring you can make the right choice when it comes to the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life. From smartwatches to laptops and beyond, you’re bound to find a gift that captures your appreciation for all she’s done.

Samsung’s Mother’s Day Sale may be ending on May 13, but the savings aren’t over yet. The tech giant is hosting its Discover Samsung Event from May 15 through May 21. The event will feature all-new exclusive deals on appliances, televisions, monitors, smartphones, and more, so set your reminder so you don’t miss out.