If you want to get from point A to point B as quickly as possible, Waze might be the most helpful tool for you. Now, the app is getting even better, according to announcements from Google I/O 2023.

Waze is now officially available on the Google Play Store for all cars with Google built-in, powered by Android Automotive. The app was previously available for Renault, Volvo, and Polestar vehicles, but now, it’s being expanded for more Google-powered cars. That allows drivers to Waze’s excellent features, such as real-time navigation and reports on closed roads and traffic, without plugging your smartphone into your car.

If that car also happens to be an EV, you’re in even more luck. Waze rolled out the capability to find EV charging stations within your route in March, and now, this feature is also being rolled out to those using Waze on Android Auto and Google built-in (Android Automotive), in addition to Apple CarPlay. This way, if you’re running low on battery and you need a top-up on the way somewhere, you’ll be able to get one on the way more easily.

Keep an eye out for these changes and, of course, if you have one of those fancy new cars with Google built-in, make sure to get Waze from the Google Play Store now.